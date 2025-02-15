Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AC Milan
Comentarios

Not Christian Pulisic: AC Milan reportedly plan to depart two team stars to secure Joao Felix signing

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Joao Felix of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia, Quarter Final match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 05, 2025 in Milan, Italy.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesJoao Felix of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia, Quarter Final match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 05, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Joao Felix has quickly settled into AC Milan since his arrival, making an immediate impact in less than a month. With coach Paulo Fonseca and the club’s directors eager to secure his future, reports suggest Milan is planning to offload two key players to make the move permanent, excluding USMNT star Christian Pulisic as part of those plans.

After a challenging first half of the season, Milan made strong moves in the winter transfer window, with one of their standout signings being Felix, who joined on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. Under Fonseca, Felix has been a key player, often linking up with the coach behind the striker while Pulisic has found success on the right wing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is looking to sell Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao to fund a permanent deal for Felix, which is expected to cost around €40 million. With Hernandez and Leao’s contracts still unresolved, offloading them could provide a much-needed financial boost.

Hernandez, in particular, has had one of his weakest seasons since joining Milan in 2019. With his contract expiring in June 2026, Milan risks losing him for free if they don’t reach an agreement, allowing the French left-back to negotiate with other clubs.

Leao is facing a similar situation with inconsistent performances. While he delivered a crucial performance against Real Madrid, his struggles against Feyenoord in the Champions League raised concerns. Leao’s contract expires in June 2028, but with Saudi Arabian interest and his fluctuating form, selling him could be a lucrative option for the club.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic’s Milan success story: How Premier League pressure and Zlatan Ibrahimovic shaped his career

see also

Christian Pulisic’s Milan success story: How Premier League pressure and Zlatan Ibrahimovic shaped his career

Currently, Milan finds itself in a difficult financial position. The club ended the 2023-24 season with an estimated €50 million deficit in transfers, and according to Transfermarkt, their net spending has reached a deficit of €70.9 million in the current season. With the team far from the title race, selling one of their top players could help balance the books.

Ibrahimovic’s reassurance over star players’ futures

Despite reports suggesting Milan may part ways with key players, club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now Senior Advisor, reassured the Milan faithful after their recent victory against Hellas Verona.

In an interview with DAZN, Ibrahimovic addressed the contract situations of Hernandez and goalkeeper Mike Maignan, both of whom are in talks with the club about renewals: “We are in talks with Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan to discuss new contracts. Both of them are so happy here at Milan.”

Advertisement

On Leao, Ibrahimovic focused on his performances, underscoring his importance to the team. “He will always be the reference for this team, he came in and provided an assist,” he said. “He’s the one who makes the difference, even when he’s not at his best, he still makes the difference. Today, we asked him to come in and solve the situation, and he did,” Ibrahimovic added.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Conceicao's risky move: Not just Christian Pulisic – Milan bench Leao and Felix in Serie A

Conceicao's risky move: Not just Christian Pulisic – Milan bench Leao and Felix in Serie A

Sergio Conceicao is making bold decisions for the Hellas Verona clash. The biggest surprise? Not only will Christian Pulisic be left out of Milan's starting lineup, but Rafael Leao and Joao Felix are also expected to begin the game on the bench.

Milan boss Conceicao eyes tactical switch: Who will be benched – Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, or Joao Felix?

Milan boss Conceicao eyes tactical switch: Who will be benched – Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, or Joao Felix?

The disappointing Champions League performance has pushed Milan’s coaching staff to reconsider their tactical approach. So, who is most at risk of being left out?

Chelsea and AC Milan in talks for a blockbuster summer swap involving three players

Chelsea and AC Milan in talks for a blockbuster summer swap involving three players

Chelsea and AC Milan are reportedly discussing a three-player swap deal centered around Joao Felix. Following Felix's successful loan move to Milan, the Italian club is considering making the transfer permanent, potentially including Rafael Leao or Fikayo Tomori in the exchange with Chelsea.

Competition for USMNT star Christian Pulisic? New signing Joao Felix eager to stay at AC Milan

Competition for USMNT star Christian Pulisic? New signing Joao Felix eager to stay at AC Milan

Joao Félix, AC Milan's new signing, expressed his desire to stay at the club long-term, raising concerns about potential competition for USMNT star Christian Pulisic's position.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo