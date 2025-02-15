Not Christian Pulisic: AC Milan reportedly plan to depart two team stars to secure Joao Felix signing

Joao Felix has quickly settled into AC Milan since his arrival, making an immediate impact in less than a month. With coach Paulo Fonseca and the club’s directors eager to secure his future, reports suggest Milan is planning to offload two key players to make the move permanent, excluding USMNT star Christian Pulisic as part of those plans.

After a challenging first half of the season, Milan made strong moves in the winter transfer window, with one of their standout signings being Felix, who joined on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. Under Fonseca, Felix has been a key player, often linking up with the coach behind the striker while Pulisic has found success on the right wing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is looking to sell Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao to fund a permanent deal for Felix, which is expected to cost around €40 million. With Hernandez and Leao’s contracts still unresolved, offloading them could provide a much-needed financial boost.

Hernandez, in particular, has had one of his weakest seasons since joining Milan in 2019. With his contract expiring in June 2026, Milan risks losing him for free if they don’t reach an agreement, allowing the French left-back to negotiate with other clubs.

Leao is facing a similar situation with inconsistent performances. While he delivered a crucial performance against Real Madrid, his struggles against Feyenoord in the Champions League raised concerns. Leao’s contract expires in June 2028, but with Saudi Arabian interest and his fluctuating form, selling him could be a lucrative option for the club.

Currently, Milan finds itself in a difficult financial position. The club ended the 2023-24 season with an estimated €50 million deficit in transfers, and according to Transfermarkt, their net spending has reached a deficit of €70.9 million in the current season. With the team far from the title race, selling one of their top players could help balance the books.

Ibrahimovic’s reassurance over star players’ futures

Despite reports suggesting Milan may part ways with key players, club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now Senior Advisor, reassured the Milan faithful after their recent victory against Hellas Verona.

In an interview with DAZN, Ibrahimovic addressed the contract situations of Hernandez and goalkeeper Mike Maignan, both of whom are in talks with the club about renewals: “We are in talks with Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan to discuss new contracts. Both of them are so happy here at Milan.”

On Leao, Ibrahimovic focused on his performances, underscoring his importance to the team. “He will always be the reference for this team, he came in and provided an assist,” he said. “He’s the one who makes the difference, even when he’s not at his best, he still makes the difference. Today, we asked him to come in and solve the situation, and he did,” Ibrahimovic added.