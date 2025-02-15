Trending topics:
FC Barcelona
Ronaldo Nazario critiques Barcelona management, reflects on Ronaldinho, Neymar, and his own departure

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ronaldo Nazario, Neymar Jr., and Ronaldinho while playing for FC Barcelona.
Ronaldo Nazario, Neymar Jr., and Ronaldinho while playing for FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona has long enjoyed a rich history with Brazilian legends, but the club’s handling of their departures has often left much to be desired. This situation has affected several iconic stars, prompting soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario to take a jab at Barcelona, discussing his own departure as well as those of Ronaldinho, Neymar, and others.

After making a name for himself at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona made the decision to sign Ronaldo in the 1996-97 season for a record fee of €15 million. At just 20 years old, he delivered an exceptional performance, scoring 47 goals and providing 13 assists in 49 appearances, quickly establishing himself as one of the club’s brightest prospects. However, his time at Barcelona was short-lived.

By the end of that season, Ronaldo had reached an agreement with then-president Jose Luis Nuñez to renew his contract. But just five days later, he was informed that Barcelona no longer wanted him, and the club ultimately sold him to Inter Milan for €26.5 million, triggering a new record transfer fee.

In a recent interview with Romario for the Rede Ronaldo YouTube channel, the Brazilian forward opened up about the painful situation. “After having an outstanding season, I had agreed on my renewal with the club’s board, but five days later, they told me it was not possible for me to stay, and they ended up transferring me to Inter Milan. It was a punch in the stomach. I was really enjoying the city.”

Ronaldo poses for a photo on the Green Carpet

Reflecting on his own departure, Ronaldo also highlighted the similar experiences faced by other Brazilian stars at Barcelona, including Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and more recently Neymar. He pointed out the recurring issue of Barcelona’s management, particularly when it comes to handling the departure of their most valued players.

Barcelona has had a huge management problem for a long time. Rivaldo left after a fight. Ronaldinho left after a fight, Neymar left after a fight. Look at the story Barcelona created with so many successful Brazilians, but in the end, the relationship deteriorated and ended very badly,” the legend stated.

Barcelona’s struggles with departing stars

Ronaldo’s observations touch on a broader issue within the club. While Brazilian players have been central to Barcelona’s success, the management of their exits has often been marred by tension and dissatisfaction.

The most high-profile example in recent history is Lionel Messi, whose contract expired in 2021. Unable to afford a renewal, Barcelona’s financial struggles led to Messi’s unexpected departure, leaving fans shocked and the club’s reputation damaged.

Another notable case was that of Luis Suarez, the final member of the MSN trio, who felt undervalued when Ronald Koeman decided to let him go. “Barcelona needed changes, I accept that, but what bothered me were the methods. I’ve always tried to live up to the club, to give my best. It’s not easy to spend six years at Barcelona and perform at the level I did. I believe I deserved a certain respect in the way they told me they no longer wanted me,” he told France Football.

