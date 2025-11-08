Will Christian Pulisic start after injury return? Milan’s projected lineup for Serie A game vs. Parma, with Santiago Gimenez ruled out and Luka Modric in contention

A return, a setback, and a touch of experience — three storylines define Milan’s build-up to Saturday night’s Serie A encounter against Parma. Christian Pulisic is back after weeks on the sidelines. Luka Modric continues to anchor a midfield that has grown more balanced with his inclusion. And Santiago Gimenez, Milan’s January signing and a key attacking presence, remains ruled out through injury. For Massimiliano Allegri, it’s another week of tactical puzzles to solve, but one that arrives with renewed optimism as the Rossoneri close in on the top of the Serie A table.

Milan travels to the Stadio Ennio Tardini knowing that victory could temporarily lift them again to the summit of Serie A — ahead of Napoli, Roma, and Inter, all of whom play later in the weekend. After ten matches, the Rossoneri sit third with 21 points, just one behind the leaders, and their ten-game unbeaten streak across all competitions underlines a sense of quiet confidence at Milanello.

Their last outing, a tense 1-0 win over Roma, revealed both the grit and growth Allegri has instilled in this side. That consistency will be tested by a Parma side fighting for survival. The Gialloblu sit 16th in the league, with only one win from their opening 10 matches and just five goals scored — the lowest tally among Europe’s top five leagues.

Carlos Cuesta’s Parma is still searching for rhythm in its return to the top flight. The club’s recruitment drive in the summer, spending close to $46 million, hasn’t yet translated into results. The recent 3-1 defeat to Bologna summarized the season so far: early promise followed by defensive lapses and lack of cutting edge up front.

Allegri’s balancing act: The return of Pulisic

For Allegri, the headline news this week is Christian Pulisic’s full injury recovery. The American had been sidelined since mid-October with a muscle injury sustained during international duty with the USMNT, but he rejoined the group on Wednesday — a development confirmed by Sky Italia, which described it as “a major boost for Allegri’s plans before the break.”

However, the 27-year-old is expected to start from the bench, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Italia. What’s more, Allegri has also hinted at a cautious approach, suggesting the forward won’t start the game as he regains match rhythm. “I don’t know how many minutes he can play”, the Italian boss explained.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Santiago Gimenez’s absence stretches the team’s forward options thinner. The Mexican striker is reportedly facing two more weeks out due to an ankle problem. As reported by MilanNews.it, “the Mexican striker will undergo a short rehabilitation period and could return for the Derby della Madonnina.” There’s brighter news in midfield, where Luka Modric remains a central figure. His composure and vision have transformed Milan’s rhythm in possession.

Parma vs. Milan: Projected lineups

Parma projected XI (4-3-1-2): Suzuki; Delprato, Ndiaye, Valenti, Britschgi; Keita, Hernani, Sorensen; Bernabe; Cutrone, Pellegrino.

Milan projected XI (3-5-2): Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Estupinan; Leao, Nkunku.