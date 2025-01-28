Former Al-Hilal forward Neymar is preparing to return to his boyhood club, Santos, in a move aimed at reviving his illustrious but tumultuous career. While this short-term stint with the Brazilian club is confirmed, there’s an intriguing aspect to his plans that Barcelona fans might find exciting.

The return to Santos is more than just a nostalgic homecoming; it’s a calculated decision by the 32-year-old star to rekindle his form and create a platform for the next phase of his career.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Neymar is set to undergo a medical at Santos and sign a six-month contract. This brief tenure will serve as a stepping stone for the forward, who has ambitious goals for his future. “Neymar will sign a 6-month contract with Santos as reported yesterday. Contract duration now confirmed. Back to Europe if everything goes according to plan,” Plettenberg confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).

The Peixe president Marcelo Teixeira welcomed the superstar’s return with an emotional message on Instagram, accompanied by a video celebrating Neymar’s history with the club. “It seems like yesterday, time goes by way too fast. The time has come to build our new history. Come back to your home, we are here with open arms!”

The deal will reportedly be formalized on January 29, with a grand presentation planned at the iconic Pacaembu Stadium, where Neymar delivered many memorable performances during his initial stint with Santos.

Reviving form after struggling year

Neymar’s move to Santos marks a bid to recover from a disappointing stint with Al-Hilal, where injuries limited him to just seven appearances over a year and a half. At 32 years old, Neymar is not only seeking consistent game time but also aiming to stay healthy as he eyes a spot on Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite surpassing Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, Neymar’s international trophy cabinet lacks a major FIFA tournament win. With the next World Cup potentially his last chance for such glory, regaining form and fitness is paramount.

Possible Barcelona reunion in summer?

Though Neymar’s immediate focus is on Santos, Sky Germany suggests his long-term plans include a return to Europe. According to an earlier report from Fichajes, the forward has been harboring hopes of rejoining his former club, Barcelona. Neymar, who hasn’t donned the Blaugrana jersey since his 2017 move to Paris Saint-Germain, remains deeply connected to the Catalan giants.

The possibility of a Barcelona comeback is tantalizing for fans but fraught with challenges. Financial Fair Play restrictions have been a consistent hurdle for Barcelona, making the re-signing of a high-earning player like Neymar complex.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, recently weighed in on the matter in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil. “The return of Neymar to Barca has always been a distant possibility. Since his move to Saudi Arabia, we’ve understood that he’s an expensive player with significant financial demands, especially under LaLiga’s financial fair play regulations,” he explained.

While Deco didn’t entirely rule out a reunion, he suggested that Neymar’s immediate future lies in Brazil. “I see him returning to Brazil right now, probably to Santos, the club where he first made his name. Another move can’t be ruled out, but that seems the most probable,” he added.