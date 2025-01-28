Barcelona’s optimism surrounding Dani Olmo’s registration continues to face obstacles. La Liga president Javier Tebas recently delivered an update that complicates the issue, hinting that the Catalan club’s battle is far from won. While the Spanish midfielder remains provisionally registered, the road ahead looks uncertain as legal proceedings unfold.

Dani Olmo, signed from Leipzig for €55 million last summer, has had a turbulent season with Barcelona. While his talent is evident on the pitch, his time in Blaugrana has been riddled with setbacks. Out of the 2,880 minutes Barcelona has played this season, Olmo has only managed 962 minutes—a mere 33.4% of the total playing time. He has missed 14 matches so far, with another absence looming against Atalanta.

The Spaniard’s injuries, combined with technical decisions and registration issues, have limited his appearances. Despite this, his early performances offered glimpses of brilliance. His three stunning goals in the opening matches, especially against Girona, showed his potential to integrate seamlessly into the Catalans’ dynamic lineup alongside players like Raphinha, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal.

However, a muscle injury sustained in Montilivi halted his progress. Subsequent appearances, such as his performances against Espanyol and Dortmund, have been scarce and inconsistent.

Legal controversies: Registration troubles persist

Barcelona’s registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor has been a focal point of controversy. Initially registered only until December due to La Liga’s wage cap restrictions, the club faced the risk of losing Olmo for free if his registration wasn’t extended.

In early January, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) granted Barcelona a provisional measure, allowing them to register Olmo and Victor temporarily. This decision overturned an earlier ruling from the RFEF-La Liga Coordination Committee, which had canceled the players’ licenses. While this provided Barcelona with a temporary reprieve, the situation remains unresolved, with the CSD still reviewing the case.

Javier Tebas has now expressed strong opposition to this decision, stating that La Liga has filed appeals in ordinary court to revoke the provisional registration. “We are against his registration and are making the appeals that correspond to us… where we ask that he not continue to be registered,” he said during a press event in Madrid.

What lies ahead for Barcelona and Dani Olmo?

The CSD has up to three months to finalize its ruling on the appeal, during which Olmo and Pau Victor are eligible to play. Despite this, several La Liga clubs have filed complaints, arguing that the registrations were granted improperly. Tebas sided with these clubs, claiming, “If we, as a league, are raising the corresponding appeals, it is because we believe that a decision has not been made in accordance with the law as it should be.”

For now, Barcelona can rest assured that their match results will not be challenged retroactively. According to Tebas, “When a player has a license, and at this moment Dani Olmo has a license to play, a match cannot be challenged… even if they later rule in our favor.”