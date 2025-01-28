Inter Miami is facing unexpected challenges in its bid to extend Lionel Messi‘s contract beyond 2025, and surprisingly, Barcelona appears to be at the heart of the issue. Messi’s current deal with the MLS team runs through the end of the 2025 season, but co-owner Jorge Mas remains optimistic about keeping the Argentine superstar for the opening of Miami Freedom Park in 2026. However, recent developments suggest the journey to securing Messi’s future in Florida may not be straightforward.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with no club option for an extension. The contract positions the 2025 MLS season as potentially his final campaign for the Herons. However, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has been vocal about his confidence in retaining Messi.

“Messi is under contract through 2025; Leo and I will sit and discuss the future,” Mas stated during a media interaction last November. “I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 and the opening of our 2026 MLS season after a trophy-laden 2025 season, that Leo Messi will be our No. 10.”

The Miami franchise has good reason to be hopeful. Messi was instrumental in their historic 2024 season, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists in just 21 league matches. His leadership helped Inter Miami secure the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and set a new league record for points scored in a single season.

With the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the United States and the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Miami Freedom Park on the horizon, the Herons are banking on Messi’s presence to elevate its stature further.

Unbreakable Barcelona connection

Despite the club’s ambitions, Spanish media outlet Relevo has reported that Messi harbors a strong desire to return to Barcelona—not necessarily to rejoin Barcelona but to live in the city he holds dear. This complicates Inter Miami’s efforts to extend his stay in Florida.

David Beckham, another co-owner of Inter Miami, acknowledged Messi’s deep connection to Barcelona during the Economic Forum in Davos this week. “I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires, but Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle,” Beckham revealed.

The 37-year-old’s love for Barcelona is well-documented. Having spent the majority of his career at the club, the city holds a special place in his heart. It’s no surprise that he would want to return there after retiring from professional soccer.