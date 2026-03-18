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Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesNashville SC striker Sam Surridge and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami and Nashville SC meet in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, after drawing 0-0 in the first leg at Geodis Park. Lionel Messi looks to lead his team into the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

The Concacaf Champions Cup remains Messi’s biggest title pursuit since arriving in the United States, following victories in the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, and MLS Cup. However, the challenge is far from easy, as Inter Miami’s tough eliminations in 2024 and 2025 have shown.

This time, the Herons’ path has been smoother, starting directly in the Round of 16 as last year’s MLS champions. But Nashville SC have proven to be a tough opponent and will be looking to cause an upset at Chase Stadium.

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Who could be Inter Miami or Nashville’s next opponent?

Whichever team advances to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will face Club America or Philadelphia Union in that round. After the Mexican side’s 1-0 away win in the first leg, they will play the decisive match this Wednesday.

Messi chasing his 900th goal

In addition to focusing on securing a win to advance with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has the chance tonight to reach a historic milestone and become only the second player in history to score 900 official goals. The Argentine forward currently has 899 and is just one goal away from the mark, a feat so far achieved only by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nashville hold an important advantage tonight

Concacaf Champions Cup rules state that in the knockout stages, when a series is tied after the second leg, away goals carry more weight.

Given that the first leg at Geodis Park ended 0-0, Nashville SC have the advantage of knowing that Inter Miami failed to score on the road. That means if the visitors manage to score tonight, the Herons cannot settle for a draw and will be forced to win in order to advance to the quarterfinals.

Nashville SC lineup confirmed!

This is the XI selected by coach BJ Callaghan: Brian Schwake; Daniel Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran, Patrick Yazbek; Warren Madrigal, Hany Mukhtar, Cristian Espinoza; Sam Surridge.

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Inter Miami lineup confirmed!

Coach Javier Mascherano has chosen this XI: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilón; Tadeo Allende, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

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Final match at Chase Stadium

Tonight’s match is significant not only for a spot in the next round of the Concacaf Champions Cup, but also because it will go down in history as Inter Miami’s last game at Chase Stadium.

The Herons are scheduled to open Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park in their next home match this season, on Saturday, April 4, during Matchday 6 of the MLS, against Austin FC.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The clash between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will kick off at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Concacaf Champions Cup match on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, and ViX.

Inter Miami face Nashville SC

Welcome to our live blog covering the Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC match in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg. Stay with us for all the key updates and minute-by-minute coverage of this clash!

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