Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg

Inter Miami and Nashville SC meet in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, after drawing 0-0 in the first leg at Geodis Park. Lionel Messi looks to lead his team into the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

The Concacaf Champions Cup remains Messi’s biggest title pursuit since arriving in the United States, following victories in the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, and MLS Cup. However, the challenge is far from easy, as Inter Miami’s tough eliminations in 2024 and 2025 have shown.

This time, the Herons’ path has been smoother, starting directly in the Round of 16 as last year’s MLS champions. But Nashville SC have proven to be a tough opponent and will be looking to cause an upset at Chase Stadium.