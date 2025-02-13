Cristiano Ronaldo achieves sensational record as top athlete on 2024’s highest-paid

Cristiano Ronaldo has secured the top spot on Sportico’s 2024 list of highest-paid athletes, earning a staggering $260 million. This marks his second consecutive year at the summit, surpassing Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who ranked second with $153.8 million. At 40 years old, Ronaldo’s continued success on and off the field underscores his enduring influence and remarkable earning power.

Ronaldo’s substantial income stems from a combination of his contract with Al Nassr and significant off-field earnings. He earned $215 million from his Saudi Pro League contract and another $45 million from endorsements and other ventures, highlighting his sustained appeal and marketability, even at this stage in his career.

This diverse revenue stream underscores his business acumen and ability to leverage his global appeal for significant financial gain, extending his influence beyond the realm of sports.

Notable rankings and notable absences

Sportico’s list features a mix of prominent athletes from various sports, including basketball (Stephen Curry), boxing (Tyson Fury), and soccer (Lionel Messi, Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappé).

The top ten notably excludes any players from MLB or the NFL, highlighting the dominance of soccer and basketball in terms of individual athlete compensation at the highest level. The continued absence of female athletes from the top 100 underscores the persistent gender pay gap in professional sports.

For the second year running, no female athletes featured in Sportico’s top 100 highest-paid athletes, with tennis star Coco Gauff being the highest-paid female athlete at $30.4 million.

This highlights the ongoing challenge of achieving pay equity in professional sports and emphasizes the significant disparity in earnings between male and female athletes, even at the highest echelons of competition. This substantial gap emphasizes the need for continued efforts to address gender inequality and promote fair compensation across all sports.