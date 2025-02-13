Neymar claps back at critics amid slow start at Santos: ‘I won’t get back into shape all of a sudden’

After making his highly anticipated return to Santos, Neymar has struggled to find his best form, leading to growing criticism. The 33-year-old forward is yet to secure his first win since rejoining his boyhood club, following two draws and a loss against Corinthians.

However, Neymar is not letting the negative talk affect him. He has responded to his critics, making it clear that he won’t be at 100% overnight and that it will take time before he returns to peak condition.

Having played just seven games for Al-Hilal before injuries derailed his stint in Saudi Arabia, Neymar arrived at Santos with limited game time under his belt. His move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 quickly turned into a nightmare when he suffered knee ligament damage, sidelining him for months.

Even after recovering, his return was short-lived due to a hamstring injury, ultimately leading to the termination of his contract with the Blue Waves. Now back in Brazil, Neymar has assured fans that his form will improve, but it won’t happen overnight.

“Physically, I’m getting better and better. Today I felt better than in the last game, so it’s little by little. I won’t be able to get back into shape all of a sudden. But in two or three games, I’ll be 100%,” Neymar told reporters after the loss to Corinthians. This means that Santos fans will need to be patient, as the star forward is still regaining match sharpness after his injury struggles.

Disastrous stint in Saudi Arabia

Neymar’s short-lived Al-Hilal adventure was meant to be a fresh challenge, but it quickly turned into one of the most disappointing chapters of his career. After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, he joined the Saudi club on a lucrative deal, but a ruptured ACL in his debut season put an immediate halt to his campaign.

Even after months of recovery, his return was cut short by another muscle injury, making it impossible for him to contribute effectively to the team. With his fitness concerns mounting, Al-Hilal made the difficult decision to part ways with Neymar, prioritizing performance over sentiment.

What did Al-Hilal say?

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada confirmed that the decision to terminate Neymar’s contract was based purely on sporting factors. “I am very sorry that we were never able to count on Neymar. As soon as he arrived, he ruptured his cruciate ligament. His departure is further proof that we at Al Hilal are looking for and need players capable of delivering maximum performance,” Calzada said.

“As much as Neymar contributed to our marketing success, sporting performance comes first. And that’s when we came to the conclusion that he was no longer capable of delivering what we expected. The agreement to terminate his contract benefited all parties.”