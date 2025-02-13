Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
brazilian serie a
Comentarios

Neymar claps back at critics amid slow start at Santos: ‘I won’t get back into shape all of a sudden’

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar claps back at critics amid slow start at Santos: ‘I won’t get back into shape all of a sudden’
© Getty ImagesNeymar claps back at critics amid slow start at Santos: ‘I won’t get back into shape all of a sudden’

After making his highly anticipated return to Santos, Neymar has struggled to find his best form, leading to growing criticism. The 33-year-old forward is yet to secure his first win since rejoining his boyhood club, following two draws and a loss against Corinthians.

However, Neymar is not letting the negative talk affect him. He has responded to his critics, making it clear that he won’t be at 100% overnight and that it will take time before he returns to peak condition.

Having played just seven games for Al-Hilal before injuries derailed his stint in Saudi Arabia, Neymar arrived at Santos with limited game time under his belt. His move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 quickly turned into a nightmare when he suffered knee ligament damage, sidelining him for months.

Even after recovering, his return was short-lived due to a hamstring injury, ultimately leading to the termination of his contract with the Blue Waves. Now back in Brazil, Neymar has assured fans that his form will improve, but it won’t happen overnight.

neymar corinthians

“Physically, I’m getting better and better. Today I felt better than in the last game, so it’s little by little. I won’t be able to get back into shape all of a sudden. But in two or three games, I’ll be 100%,” Neymar told reporters after the loss to Corinthians. This means that Santos fans will need to be patient, as the star forward is still regaining match sharpness after his injury struggles.

Advertisement

Disastrous stint in Saudi Arabia

Neymar’s short-lived Al-Hilal adventure was meant to be a fresh challenge, but it quickly turned into one of the most disappointing chapters of his career. After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, he joined the Saudi club on a lucrative deal, but a ruptured ACL in his debut season put an immediate halt to his campaign.

Even after months of recovery, his return was cut short by another muscle injury, making it impossible for him to contribute effectively to the team. With his fitness concerns mounting, Al-Hilal made the difficult decision to part ways with Neymar, prioritizing performance over sentiment.

Neymar Al Hilal
Advertisement

What did Al-Hilal say?

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada confirmed that the decision to terminate Neymar’s contract was based purely on sporting factors. “I am very sorry that we were never able to count on Neymar. As soon as he arrived, he ruptured his cruciate ligament. His departure is further proof that we at Al Hilal are looking for and need players capable of delivering maximum performance,” Calzada said.

“As much as Neymar contributed to our marketing success, sporting performance comes first. And that’s when we came to the conclusion that he was no longer capable of delivering what we expected. The agreement to terminate his contract benefited all parties.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Neymar’s first defeat at Santos: The bizarre culprit behind former Al-Hilal star’s frustration

Neymar’s first defeat at Santos: The bizarre culprit behind former Al-Hilal star’s frustration

Has Neymar already found a way to rationalize his difficult start at Santos? The Brazilian superstar suffered his first defeat in his second spell with the team—a 2-1 loss against Corinthians.

Europe return or Barcelona comeback? Santos president gives hint on where Neymar will play next season

Europe return or Barcelona comeback? Santos president gives hint on where Neymar will play next season

Neymar’s highly anticipated return to Santos has sparked excitement among Brazilian soccer fans, but his six-month contract raises an intriguing question—will he remain in his homeland, or is this just a short stop before heading back to Europe?

Watch: Neymar’s emotional return – ‘My feelings never changed’ as he confirms Santos move after Al-Hilal exit

Watch: Neymar’s emotional return – ‘My feelings never changed’ as he confirms Santos move after Al-Hilal exit

Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Neymar has officially confirmed his return to Santos, the club where he first made a name for himself. In a video message shared on social media, he emphasized that his love for Santos had never wavered.

From ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to Paul Pogba: Neymar’s seven strategic demands to transform Santos

From ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to Paul Pogba: Neymar’s seven strategic demands to transform Santos

Neymar is determined to do more than just make a sentimental comeback—he wants to restore Santos to its former glory. However, he does not want to do this alone.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo