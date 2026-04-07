Carlo Ancelotti reportedly agrees new Brazil deal until 2030 World Cup with record salary

As Brazil prepare to face the major challenge of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer in North America, they are already planning their future for the next four years. Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to a contract renewal, securing the continuity of his cycle.

“Carlo Ancelotti will be the coach of the Brazilian National Team until the 2030 World Cup. The intention to renew the current contract – valid until the end of July this year – has already been verbalized by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and the Italian coach himself,” ESPN Brazil reported on Tuesday.

With the agreement already in place, the official confirmation only depends on both parties meeting and signing the paperwork, which is expected to happen in the coming days. “The confederation finalized the details of the new contract earlier this week and sent the draft to Ancelotti,” the report adds.

The coach himself has been clear about his intention to continue in the role, when asked about it during a press conference in the March FIFA break. “CBF has no problem renewing, and I have no problem either. When we have something we want to pursue, I think there’s no problem,” said Ancelotti.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

According to the same report, the contract between Ancelotti and Brazil will follow an unusual format: it will be divided into two phases. The first will be for two years, until the summer of 2028 (presumably coinciding with the end of the Copa America that year), with an automatic renewal clause for an additional two years, until the 2030 World Cup.

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Ancelotti’s record salary in Brazil

With the signing of the new contract, Carlo Ancelotti will maintain the salary he has earned since joining the Brazil National Team in the summer of 2025. He currently earns – and will continue to earn through 2030 – €10 million per year (around $11.5 million), making him a record-breaking coach for two reasons.

Ancelotti is the highest-paid coach in the history of the Brazil National Team, according to ESPN. In addition, he is the highest-paid national team coach in the world, far surpassing his main competitors: second is England’s Thomas Tuchel with $6.8 million, and third is Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann with $5.6 million.

Ancelotti’s first major challenge is near

Beyond having his long-term future secured, Carlo Ancelotti knows that in just two months he will face his first major international challenge. He will aim to improve Brazil’s World Cup performances, where they have gone 24 years without a title and reached only one semifinal in that span.

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Brazil will debut in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey against Morocco. Six days later, they will play Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and they will close their group-stage campaign on June 24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against Scotland.