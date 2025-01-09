Neymar Jr. is determined to put a disastrous 2024 behind him and focus on what he calls his “last shot” at World Cup glory in 2026. The Brazilian superstar, who suffered a serious knee injury in October 2023, endured a lengthy rehabilitation process and played only 45 minutes for Al-Hilal in 2024 before another injury sidelined him. This setback has fueled his determination to make the most of the upcoming tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

In a candid interview with CNN, Neymar declared, “I know this is my last World Cup, so it’s my last shot, my last opportunity.” This statement, already generating significant buzz in Brazil, is a clear indication of his unwavering commitment and determination to lead his nation to success.

He added, “I’m going to do everything possible so that we can achieve it.“ This bold statement underscores the immense pressure and expectation he feels as one of Brazil‘s most important players. Brazil’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is still far from assured.

Currently fifth in the South American qualifying standings with 18 points from 12 matches, they are five points clear of seventh-placed Bolivia, who would be in a playoff spot. While it remains highly improbable that Brazil will fail to qualify, Neymar’s determination to secure a place in the squad is evident.

Neymar’s focus on Brazil’s next generation

Neymar, who missed all of Brazil’s 2024 matches due to injury, will be 34 by the time the 2026 World Cup arrives. Addressing his return to the national team, he asserted, “I want to be there. I’m going to give my all, work very hard to be with the Brazilian national team.”

National coach Dorival Júnior has already indicated his intention to include Neymar in future squads. However, before rejoining the team, Neymar must regain full match fitness after his extended time on the sidelines. Speaking about the current state of the Brazilian national team, Neymar noted, “I have a lot of faith in the players emerging, they’re young, it’s a very young team. Today we’re not where we want to be, but I believe that together we’re going to achieve something great.”

Following a disappointing spell in Saudi Arabia, Neymar has once again been linked with a move to Inter Miami CF. The rumors intensified when Neymar publicly expressed his desire to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, his former Barcelona teammates, with whom he formed the legendary MSN trident. While Neymar is under contract with Al-Hilal until 2025, his injury woes might make a transfer to MLS more plausible.

In his interview with CNN, Neymar hinted at the possibility of this reunion, saying, “Obviously, playing with them again would be incredible. They’re my friends; we still talk. It would be interesting to relive that trio.” He added, “I’m happy at Al-Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows… football is full of surprises.” This statement has sparked excitement amongst fans hoping to see the MSN trio reunited in the United States.