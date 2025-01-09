Since Ruben Amorim arrived at Manchester United, one player has consistently been at the top of his wishlist—a rising star who captured global attention with his electrifying performances in Serie A. Now, just as the Red Devils prepared to launch a renewed effort to acquire this talent, Paris Saint-Germain has surged ahead in the race to secure his signature.

The player in question is none other than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian winger who became a household name after his pivotal role in Napoli’s 2022-23 Serie A triumph. Known for his exceptional skill, agility, and knack for delivering in crucial moments, Kvaratskhelia has become one of Europe’s most coveted talents.

After joining Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in 2022 for less than €10 million, Kvaratskhelia had an explosive debut season. He was named Serie A MVP and the Champions League’s Best Young Player for 2022-23, helping Napoli win their first Scudetto in 33 years. Alongside stars like Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-Jae, he cemented his place as a cornerstone of the squad.

However, despite the club’s success, cracks have emerged. Kvaratskhelia’s contract renewal talks have stalled, and his salary—reportedly just €1.5 million per season—remains a contentious issue. According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli’s latest offers have not convinced the player’s camp, leaving the door open for PSG to swoop in.

PSG’s strategy: Cash plus player deal

PSG head coach Luis Enrique sees Kvaratskhelia as the ideal addition to his squad. In fact, securing a player of his caliber could bolster PSG’s attacking options. What’s more, signing one of the most wanted players in the world right now would be a huge statement for the French squad.

As reported by Sky Italia, the Ligue 1 giant has entered direct talks with Napoli and is exploring a player-plus-cash deal. One potential scenario involves PSG offering Milan Skriniar to address Napoli’s need for a center-back, particularly in light of Alessandro Buongiorno’s long-term injury. While the Partenopei value Kvaratskhelia at €80 million, the Frenchmen’s willingness to negotiate could lead to an agreement in the January transfer window.

Manchester United’s hopes dashed

Manchester United, meanwhile, had been quietly preparing their own bid. According to L’Equipe, the Red Devils were considering an audacious swap deal involving Marcus Rashford, who has garnered interest from Serie A clubs. Amorim, an admirer of Kvaratskhelia’s game-changing abilities, viewed the Georgian as a transformative signing for United.

However, PSG’s swift action and advanced negotiations with Napoli have placed United in a precarious position. The allure of a move to Paris, coupled with the French club’s aggressive pursuit, may ultimately prove decisive.