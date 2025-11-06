Trending topics:
Ruben Amorim breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest ruthless Manchester United dig: His brutal nine-word reply says it all

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Ruben Amorim (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesRuben Amorim (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

In soccer, few conversations resonate louder than when Cristiano Ronaldo speaks — and even fewer when a fellow countryman like Ruben Amorim answers back. The Manchester United manager has now publicly responded to Ronaldo’s scathing remarks about the club’s internal problems, offering a calm yet cutting reply that revealed both his philosophy and his leadership.

After Ronaldo’s explosive comments suggesting that Amorim “cannot perform miracles” at Old Trafford, the United boss — who took charge in late 2024 — addressed the issue in his pre-match press conference before the Red Devils’ trip to Tottenham. His measured reaction, a nine-word statement that perfectly summed up his stance, was as revealing as it was restrained. But before that moment of composure came another verbal storm from one of football’s most outspoken legends.

In yet another wide-ranging conversation with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo reopened old wounds about his former club. The Al-Nassr captain, now 40, reflected on his turbulent second spell at Old Trafford and the state of Manchester United under new ownership. “I’m sad because it’s one of the most important clubs in the world, a club that I still have in my heart,” he said, expressing frustration at what he perceives as a lack of progress.

According to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, the problem lies not with the coach or players alone, but with the club’s structure“You have to work with smart people to create a base for the future as Manchester did years ago with Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Beckham — they became big players but had youth. Manchester United right now don’t have a structure,” he lamented.

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo also defended Amorim, insisting that even a talented coach could only do so much with the current set-up. “He’s doing his best. What are you going to do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. We say in Portugal, miracles only happen in Fatima,” he added, referencing the famous Portuguese religious site. It was the kind of statement that immediately sparked debate — was Ronaldo being fair or overly harsh on a club still finding its feet after years of decline?

Not Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly predicts his 2025–26 Premier League title favorite

Not Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly predicts his 2025–26 Premier League title favorite

What did Amorim say?

When reporters brought up Ronaldo’s remarks, Amorim’s reply was succinct but firm, his message embodying both accountability and optimism. His nine-word response — “What we need to focus on is the future” — captured the essence of his philosophy at Old Trafford. The 40-year-old coach, who once shared a Portugal dressing room with Ronaldo, handled the exchange with notable grace — showing respect for the forward’s opinion while defending the work being done at United.

Tweet placeholder

He elaborated further during the press conference, saying, “Of course, he knows, and he has a huge impact with everything he says. We know that as a club we made a lot of mistakes in the past, but we are trying to change that. Let’s not focus on what happened, let’s focus on what we are doing now.”

Amorim went on to emphasize the reforms taking place behind the scenes: “We are changing a lot of things — the structure, the way we do things, the way we want the players to behave. We are doing that and we are improving, so let’s continue and forget the past.”

