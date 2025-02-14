Carlo Ancelotti welcomes back three key Real Madrid players for second leg against Manchester City

Real Madrid is gearing up for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout stage clash against Manchester City in what promises to be a pivotal match for their European aspirations. After a thrilling 3-2 comeback in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, Carlo Ancelotti‘s side will be boosted by the return of three key players ahead of the crucial second leg.

Despite being down twice in the game, Real Madrid rallied to secure a remarkable 3-2 victory. With a narrow advantage heading into the second leg, Ancelotti gave encouraging news regarding the fitness of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Osasuna, Ancelotti confirmed the positive updates on the trio. “They are improving. They will continue with individual work until Monday, and from Tuesday, they will join the group. They will be available for the match against Manchester City, including Lucas Vazquez,” Ancelotti said.

While the coach had previously mentioned that the three players would be available for the second leg, he had not specified a return timeline. With these key defensive reinforcements back in contention, Real Madrid will be better equipped to maintain a solid backline as they aim to secure their place in the next round of the Champions League.

The second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City is scheduled for Wednesday, 19th at the Santiago Bernabeu. Following their 3-2 victory in the first leg and the support of their home crowd, Los Blancos are now positioned as the favorites to advance to the next stage.

Rudiger, Alaba, and Vazquez return for Real Madrid

Rudiger (hamstring), Alaba (adductor), and Vazquez (hamstring) had all been sidelined due to muscle injuries prior to the first leg against Manchester City, forcing Ancelotti to field an unconventional defense.

With Federico Valverde filling in at right back, Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni playing as center backs, and Ferland Mendy the sole natural left back, Real Madrid faced significant defensive challenges, conceding two goals due to defensive errors.

Now, with the trio’s recovery on track, Ancelotti will be eager to have them available for the second leg as Real Madrid aims to build on their first-leg advantage and continue their pursuit of Champions League glory.

