Eddie Howe is one of the most in-demand coaches in England. The Newcastle United manager has been linked with several high-profile jobs. The former Bournemouth boss is reportedly a target for Manchester United, the England national team and Tottenham.

Howe’s popularity may seem surprising. Currently, his only career honor is a Championship title with Bournemouth in 2015. Why then is the 46-year-old near the top of the shortlist for several big clubs?

Eddie Howe shows tactical maturity in early Premier League promise

Howe started coaching in his late 20s. The former defender ended his playing career early in 2007 after he suffered a serious knee injury. But Howe developed his coaching skills with Bournemouth’s reserve team. In January 2009, he landed the first-team job, aged just 31.

He eventually led the club from League Two to the Premier League between 2009 and 2015. Only a brief one-year spell at Burnley interrupted Howe’s Bournemouth project. He completed this remarkable journey with the Cherries in 2014/15 as his side won the Championship.

During his Bournemouth reign, Howe earned plaudits for his coaching quality and intense style of play. He deployed a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 and generally used width and direct play to put the opposition under pressure.

However, when the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League, Howe showed his adaptability to become a top English coach. Between 2015 and 2020, the former center-back used several formations, including a more progressive 3-4-3 wing-back formation in the 2017/18 campaign.

Learning from different areas of the game

After Howe left Bournemouth by mutual consent in August 2020, he continued to learn all he could at the highest level, not just in England. During his management hiatus, the 46-year-old traveled to Spain and Italy to observe coaching sessions led by Diego Simeone, Ernesto Valverde, Andoni Iraola and Maurizio Sarri.

Howe was proactive and suitably prepared to apply his learnings when the Newcastle managerial role arrived in November 2021. Since then Howe has led the Magpies to the EFL Cup final and 2023/24 Champions League group stages.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing, as injury issues late in the 2023/24 campaign once again tested the Englishman’s tactical flexibility. Yet he was still able to lead Newcastle to a respectable seventh-place Premier League finish.

Ultimately, Howe is a thoughtful coach, focused on the small details that win matches. His work rate and desire to develop, improve and keep learning are seemingly qualities that have caught the eye of some top clubs.

Eddie Howe carries calm persona that is perfect for Premier League

Another noticeable quality that makes Howe an ideal candidate for the top jobs is his calm persona. The Newcastle manager has been unfazed by leading Newcatle’s rebuild under the controversial Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

When quizzed on tough subjects in the media about sports washing and the club’s controversial third choice kit in the 2022/23 season – which bore the colors of the Saudi Arabian flag – Howe has been level-headed, articulate and answered respectfully.

This composed approach would be suitable for some of the biggest jobs in soccer. More specifically, handling questions on cultural, societal and political issues would translate well to the England job. The media regularly confronted Gareth Southgate with questions on various non-footballing topics from racism to covid-19. Yet he replied in a similar measured, thoughtful manner.

The relaxed approach is one that the players relate to also. Harvey Barnes has spoken of Howe’s support through off-field developments, like family, changing clubs and parenthood. Joe Willock also praised the Newcastle boss for his openness and support when he went through a difficult period at St James’ Park.

Not mistaking calmness for a lack of intensity

However, those who play under Howe are also aware of the intensity that his soccer tactics require – a balance that not every manager can achieve at the elite level. Barnes and Willock, although complimentary of Howe’s leadership qualities, also explained how his messaging for on-field tactics is crystal clear.

Howe’s all-round qualities, knowledge and adaptability make him a rare commodity in modern football. He can blend progressive tactics, get the best out of his players and handle the media without creating sensational headlines.

It’s therefore clear as to why so many in the game admire the 46-year-old Englishman. He ticks a lot of boxes that are required at a top-tier job. The only question is if he wants to grow with Newcastle or test his skills in some of the biggest soccer coaching roles in England.

