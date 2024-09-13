Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has hit back at previous disparaging claims made by the club’s sporting director. Paul Mitchell was recently hired to the executive role in July following the departure of Dan Ashworth. The club’s former sporting director joined rivals Manchester United in a $4 million deal. Mitchell arrived at the Magpies as the summer transfer window was in full swing.

The player-turned-executive was apparently ready to make some major moves with his new team this summer. This, however, did not happen. Newcastle finished the window with a positive net gain after selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh. The lack of movement by the Magpies ultimately came down to issues regarding profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Mitchell recently told Mail Sport that his new club’s transfer policy was essentially not fit for purpose. In the candid interview, the exec explained that he found himself merely in a supporting role during the summer transfer period.

The former player also claimed that Newcastle is now paying the price for overspending in previous years. Since Saudi Arabia took over the club in the fall of 2021, the Magpies have spent around $560 million on new players.

Civil war at Newcastle: Coach claims he has not talked to Mitchell since interview

Howe was, of course, asked about Mitchell’s comments during a press conference on Friday. “I think a few things on that,” Howe began after being presented with the topic. “I’m very, very proud of every single player that we signed in that period. It is very easy to look back at any transfer window and make a judgment on the players you have signed three years down the line.”

“But you have to go back to the situation when we were in those moments, in the relegation zone and trying to recruit players. That is not an easy thing to do. You’re also recruiting not just for the short term, but for the long term. When you look back, that work was good. Our objective was to stay in the league.”

Along with defending his previous signings, Howe also admitted that he has not spoken with Mitchell since the aforementioned interview. “No, I’ve had no contact from Paul,” continued the coach. “But I don’t think that’s unusual. We’ve got different jobs to do. I’m focusing on the football and the team, and he’s obviously focusing on his role.”

Losing Howe because of infighting would be terrible for Newcastle

A potential civil war between Howe and Mitchell would be disastrous for Newcastle. The situation with the new sporting director is also hardly the only recent issue with the Magpies manager. Howe previously hinted back in June that ongoing changes at the club could affect his happiness.

Along with Ashworth, Newcastle’s former minority co-owner Amanda Staveley also departed this summer. The latter move increased Saudi Arabia’s control of the club. The duo was apparently close with Howe and the coach even had significant veto power regarding transfers with the two in place. This power, however, is now weakened with the introduction of Mitchell.

Howe was heavily linked with the England job at the time of his previous comments. The Three Lions have since appointed Lee Carsley as interim manager of the team.

Nevertheless, Howe is rated extremely highly in the nation and would likely receive serious offers if he were to leave the Magpies. As a result, Newcastle brass needs to do what they can to make the manager happy moving forward. The club would be left in a tough spot if the coach opts to jump ship.

Photo: IMAGO / Focus Images