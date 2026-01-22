Trending topics:
Mourinho’s subtle slam of Real Madrid’s Arbeloa? Portuguese icon questions European clubs’ coaching decisions

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesBenfica coach Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

For more than two decades, Jose Mourinho has stood out as one of the most prestigious coaches in world soccer. He has managed several of Europe’s biggest clubs and enjoyed success at most of them. Drawing on that experience, the Portuguese coach has now delivered a controversial opinion that some interpreted as a subtle criticism of Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

On Wednesday, Benfica were defeated 2-0 by Juventus on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League league phase, a result that seriously jeopardized the Portuguese side’s chances of reaching the playoffs. Benfica currently sit 29th in the standings with six points, two behind Olympiacos—the last team in a qualifying position—with only one match remaining.

After the match in Italy, Mourinho held a press conference in which he analyzed Benfica’s loss while also taking the opportunity to criticize several of his colleagues currently working at other major European clubs.

“I’m surprised that the best clubs in the world are being led by coaches with no history,” Mourinho said, according to Diario AS. However, the Portuguese coach immediately pointed out exceptions: “On the other hand, when I think of (Massimiliano) Allegri at AC Milan, (Gian Piero) Gasperini at Roma, or (Luciano) Spalletti at Juventus, I’m never surprised.”

Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Who was Mourinho’s criticism aimed at?

True to his usual style, Jose Mourinho caught everyone off guard with the controversial remark, and speculation quickly began regarding its intended target. Some observers noted that all of the examples mentioned by the Portuguese coach involved Italian teams, with one major omission.







Among Serie A’s biggest clubs, Mourinho made no reference to Inter Milan. The club has been coached since the start of this season by Cristian Chivu, who took over after Simone Inzaghi left for Saudi Arabia despite having limited managerial experience, having coached just 13 matches with Parma.

Chivu’s credentials for the role, however, stem from his playing career. He enjoyed a successful spell at Inter Milan between 2007 and 2013, making 168 appearances and winning nine trophies. Notably, Chivu was coached by Mourinho during that period, including Inter’s UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2009-10 season.

Arbeloa fits that profile as well

In his remarks, Mourinho referred to “the best clubs in the world,” making it likely that his analysis extends beyond Italy alone. In that context, Real Madrid clearly fit the scenario described by the Portuguese coach.

Following failure in the Spanish Super Cup, Xabi Alonso was dismissed, and Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed as head coach. Prior to that, Arbeloa’s only managerial experience had come with Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team competing in Spain’s third division. Coincidentally, like Chivu, Arbeloa was also coached by Mourinho, and the two won three titles together with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

