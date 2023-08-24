Monaco is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal. The two teams have been in talks about the transfer for weeks, but the French side has yet to make another official bid. Arsenal previously rejected an offer for the USMNT striker in the region of $38 million. The Gunners have been holding out for a fee closer to $63 million.

Nevertheless, it seems as if Monaco may soon get their target. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth is claiming that the two sides are nearing a verbal agreement for the forward. Although the exact figures were not revealed, the journalist asserts that the payment structure is being discussed. Personal terms between Monaco and Balogun are also thought to be agreed as well.

Monaco pounces while others back out of Balogun deal

Balogun developed links with multiple clubs throughout the summer. Inter Milan, Chelsea and even Tottenham Hotspur inquired about the striker. The Serie A outfit previously discussed a move with the Gunners. However, the Italian club deemed Arsenal’s valuation too high. Inter eventually switched their attention to Chilean Alexis Sanchez. The forward is likely to rejoin the club as a free agent on Friday.

Premier League duo unlikely to make late swoop for striker

Potential moves to Chelsea and Spurs would be even more difficult. Arsenal is already asking a hefty fee for the USMNT striker. However, they would almost certainly quote the Blues a higher price tag. Chelsea is currently in the market for a top center forward.

Although Spurs may have shown interest in Balogun, a potential agreement between the two teams would be highly unlikely, regardless of whether Spurs would match any other club’s offer. The two teams have one of the biggest rivalries in all of England.

Balogun previously spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims. It would prove to be a positive temporary switch for the youngster. The American netted 21 total goals in 34 French top-flight appearances. Only Kylian Mbappe, Alex Lacazette, and Jonathan David scored more Ligue 1 goals than Balogun.

