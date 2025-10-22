Mohamed Salah’s replacement? Liverpool are reportedly targeting Premier League winger for near future

After clinching the 2024-25 Premier League title, Liverpool kicked off the new season with high expectations. Despite an early display of consistency, they stumbled into a four-game losing streak, drawing criticism for key players like Mohamed Salah, who has struggled to find the back of the net. For that reason, rumors are swirling that the Reds are eyeing a dynamic Premier League winger to bolster their attack in the near future.

Mohamed Salah‘s recent signing of a contract extension until 2027 brought high expectations, yet the start of the 2025-26 season has been underwhelming. In eleven games, the Egyptian star has managed just three goals and three assists, and he’s now on a six-game goal drought. This slump is concerning, especially since Salah has been the team’s top scorer for years. Consequently, the Reds are actively scouting for an impressive Premier League winger.

According to Mark Douglas in The iPaper, Liverpool are actively eyeing African talent Antoine Semenyo, a standout at AFC Bournemouth. In just nine games this season, Semenyo has netted six goals and provided three assists. His influence, however, extends beyond the stats, with his remarkable speed and dribbling skills propelling Bournemouth to third place in the Premier League.

Liverpool may find Antoine Semenyo’s arrival enticing, but AFC Bournemouth’s steep $133 million asking price presents a formidable hurdle. Furthermore, Mohamed Salah’s status as the Premier League’s all-time leading foreign goalscorer ensures his indispensability to coach Arne Slot. While adding Semenyo could bolster the lineup, it raises questions about his role as a starter, complicating the transfer dynamics.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League game.

Liverpool just need time to fit all the pieces together amid major roster changes

Although Arne Slot managed to win the Premier League title in his debut season with Liverpool, he did so with a roster built by Jurgen Klopp. Following the difficult departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, the Reds made significant additions to their lineup, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremy Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, and Alexander Isak. Despite these changes, not all the newcomers have hit the ground running, raising several doubts among fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah after rough start to the 2025-26 season

Teams navigating significant roster changes require time to coalesce, as evidenced by Chelsea’s journey to the 2025 Club World Cup title despite early setbacks. Their transformation underscores the payoff of patience and perseverance in building a championship-caliber squad. Liverpool now face a similar transition, integrating newcomers who must align with the team’s style while the current lineup adjusts to fresh dynamics.

Coach Arne Slot has proven he can lead major initiatives, yet crafting his own team is a formidable new challenge that requires time. Despite a recent losing streak, Liverpool’s roster boasts impressive talent capable of revitalizing this project and steering it to success, mirroring the achievements seen under Klopp’s leadership.