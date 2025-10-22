Estevao and Marc Guiu break Chelsea’s all-time record in Champions League clash vs Ajax

Despite some early setbacks in the 2025-26 season, Chelsea have asserted themselves as one of England’s top teams. Coach Enzo Maresca has steered the team back on course with three consecutive victories, cementing its status in the Premier League’s upper echelon. Moreover, Marc Guiu and Estevao shattered a remarkable club record in the Champions League match against Ajax, highlighting the Blues’ resurgence.

In an electrifying Champions League clash between Chelsea and Ajax, Marc Guiu etched his name into the history books by netting the opening goal and becoming the youngest Blues player to score in the competition at 19. Yet, just thirty minutes later, 18-year-old Estevao shattered that freshly-minted record, scoring the team’s fourth goal and claiming the title of the youngest Chelsea player to score in the Champions League, reported Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have demonstrated that patience and hard work can lay the foundation for a promising project. Initially, the influx of new players left the Blues struggling to find cohesion. However, coach Enzo Maresca successfully assembled a competitive roster, highlighting youth, versatility, and talent, which has enabled them to navigate the current wave of injuries with ease with Estevao leading as the most promising player in the team.

At the start of the season, Marc Guiu found himself without prominence or space on the roster, unlike Estevao. The arrival of Liam Delap, the rise of Joao Pedro and Tyrique George edged the Spaniard out, resulting in a loan to Sunderland. However, Delap’s injury sidelined him for several months, prompting the Blues to recall Guiu. With his immediate impact, he has now earned a place in the team as Joao’s backup.

Chelsea players celebrating a goal against Ajax in the Champions League.

Chelsea are facing serious defensive issues amid their influx of talent in midfield and attack

Although Chelsea have built a fairly solid team in midfield and up front, coach Enzo Maresca experiences serious defensive problems at the start of the season. The Blues have tried various options in defense, but no combination has been successful, as they do not have an established starting center back pair, leading to only four games without conceding a goal in the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona reportedly battling Chelsea, Arsenal for $87 million Serie A star

Not only have their central defenders struggled, but the team also lacks a reliable right back. Reece James, one of their standout players, faces persistent injury issues that hinder his progress. Additionally, Malo Gusto hasn’t delivered the necessary impact on defense or offense, raising concerns within the squad. With much of the season ahead, Enzo Maresca must address these defensive challenges to maintain competitiveness.