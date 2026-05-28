Cristiano Ronaldo’s work at Al-Nassr isn’t finished as club sets new ultimate objective after historic Saudi Pro League title win

Cristiano Ronaldo finally achieved one of his biggest objectives in the Middle East after guiding Al-Nassr to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, ending years of frustration and bringing the club its first league crown since 2019. The triumph has already sparked discussions about the next phase of the project in Riyadh, with major internal changes and ambitious new targets now emerging behind the scenes.

The Saudi side sealed the championship dramatically on the final day of the season with a commanding 4–1 victory over Damac at Al-Awwal Park. Ronaldo delivered a decisive brace, while Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman added goals in a performance that perfectly captured the attacking strength the club showed throughout the campaign.

Al-Nassr finished the season with 86 points from 34 league matches, narrowly edging fierce rivals Al-Hilal by two points in one of the closest title races in recent Saudi Pro League history. The club also finished as the league’s most dangerous attacking side after scoring an impressive 91 goals across the season.

The championship carried enormous emotional significance for the 41-year-old superstar after several difficult seasons in Saudi Arabia. Despite his remarkable scoring numbers since arriving in Riyadh, major trophies had repeatedly slipped away from him in league races, domestic cup competitions, and continental tournaments.

Only days before lifting the Saudi title, the club had suffered another painful setback after losing the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka. That defeat placed even greater pressure on the squad heading into the final league fixture against Damac.

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Jorge Jesus leaves after fulfilling his promise

The title celebrations also marked the end of Jorge Jesus’ short but memorable spell in Riyadh. The Portuguese coach officially stepped down immediately after helping the club secure the championship, having reportedly planned from the beginning to remain for only one season.

Jesus later confirmed that helping Ronaldo become Saudi champion had always been one of his main objectives at the club. “I came here to help Cristiano and this club to win,” Jesus said after the celebrations. “We did an incredible job all together… now for me it’s time to go.”

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The veteran manager admitted the challenge had been one of the toughest of his career because of the quality of Al-Hilal and the expectations surrounding the project. His tactical approach transformed the team into one of the most balanced and aggressive sides in Saudi soccer.

“When I accepted this challenge, I knew it would be extremely difficult,” Jesus explained. “To beat Al Hilal, we had to become much better than everybody else. And we did that because we built a very united group.” His departure now leaves Al-Nassr searching for a new permanent manager at one of the most important moments in the club’s modern history.

Al-Nassr’s next major objective finally revealed

While winning the Saudi Pro League represented a huge achievement, it is already clear that the club’s ambitions are growing even larger. According to the club’s former Legal Department Manager, Saad Al-Subaie, the strategy for next season has already been approved internally with a long-term vision focused on sustained dominance.

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The primary goal will now be building a squad capable of competing for and winning the AFC Champions League Elite. Club officials reportedly view continental success as the next major step in establishing Al-Nassr among the elite clubs in Asian soccer.

Edouard Mendy of Al Ahli lifts the AFC Champions League Elite trophy with teammates.

Retaining the Saudi Pro League title and competing for additional domestic trophies, including the Super Cup, are also part of the broader project. However, the continental objective is believed to be the central focus moving forward.

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It is said that the club’s leadership wants to create a culture based on consistent success rather than isolated achievements. That vision explains why the next managerial appointment is being treated with such importance behind the scenes.