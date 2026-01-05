Trending topics:
Mohamed Salah breaks Chelsea legend’s record with goal in Egypt vs. Benin AFCON clash

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Mohamed Salah of Egypt.
Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

Mohamed Salah, one of the most prolific goal scorers of the past decade, once again delivered for the Egypt national team during its clash with Benin at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. With his goal in the match, the Liverpool star surpassed a long-standing record held by a Chelsea legend.

On Sunday, Egypt faced Benin in the AFCON Round of 16 at Agadir Stadium in a dramatic contest that required extra time to settle. After a 1-1 draw through regulation, Yasser Ibrahim put Egypt ahead with a header in the 97th minute, before Salah sealed the victory in the 120th+3 minute with a lethal counterattack finished by a trivela strike, another historic goal for the Egyptian forward.

With his strike against Benin, Salah became the fourth-highest goal scorer among African national teams in international soccer history, pushing his tally to 66 goals. In doing so, the Egyptian star moved past Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who scored 65 goals while representing Ivory Coast.

Salah had already claimed another milestone earlier in 2025 by becoming the all-time leading scorer in CAF World Cup qualifiers with 20 goals in 29 appearances. Once again, Drogba was surpassed, as the former Chelsea striker finished his qualifier career with 18 goals in 19 matches, an impressive record now eclipsed by Salah.

Mohamed Salah celebrating after scoring against Benin.

Mohamed Salah celebrating after scoring against Benin.

With the victory over Benin, Egypt advanced to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, securing a spot among the tournament’s final eight teams. Salah’s side is scheduled to return to action on January 10 in Agadir, where it will face the winner of the Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso matchup, set to be decided on Tuesday.

Report: Mohamed Salah edges closer to Liverpool exit as he targets loan move to unexpected team in January 2026

Report: Mohamed Salah edges closer to Liverpool exit as he targets loan move to unexpected team in January 2026

Who are the top African goal scorers?

Currently sitting at 250 career goals, Salah ranks as the third-highest goal scorer in Liverpool’s history and continues to close in on Egypt’s all-time international scoring mark. As one of the favorites to lift the AFCON trophy and with the 2026 World Cup approaching, the right winger has ample opportunity to climb further up the list.

The all-time leading goal scorer among African national teams is Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu, who recorded 79 goals during his international career. He is followed by Malawi legend Kinnah Phiri with 71 goals, while Egypt’s Hossam Hassan sits third with 68 goals, placing Salah just three goals away from breaking into the continent’s top three.

