Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Former Barcelona midfielder reportedly eyes exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League to Juventus

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team's second goal.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesFranck Kessie of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team's second goal.

Despite initial doubts surrounding his performance, the former Barcelona midfielder has found his stride in the Saudi Pro League. At 28, he led his national team to the 2026 World Cup, ending a 12-year drought, and now eyes a return to European soccer. While he’s already clinched titles in Saudi Arabia that eluded even Cristiano Ronaldo, his achievements have reportedly caught the attention of Juventus, who are keen on bringing him back to Serie A.

Franck Kessie is decided to make a European soccer comeback, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. With his contract running until 2026, Juventus have shown keen interest in acquiring the talented midfielder. Currently earning $11 million annually, Kessie reportedly would accept a pay cut to facilitate his return to the Italian league, highlighting his desire to rejoin Serie A competition.

Al Ahli might resist selling Franck Kessie in January 2026, even though he could become a free agent by June, due to his pivotal role in Matthias Jaissle’s squad. Kessie has thrived in Saudi Arabia, clinching the 2024-25 AFC Champions League and the King’s Super Cup in the 2025-26 season. His impact on the field might lead the team to capitalize on his remaining months, aiming for the Saudi Pro League title with his assistance.

Despite not playing in a top European league, Franck Kessie has emerged as a standout performer, propelling Ivory Coast to the forefront of the CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. His pivotal role in the national team’s ascent to the top of Group F, highlighted by a crucial goal in their latest victory, underscores his talent. His dual-threat capabilities—excelling both offensively and defensively—have made him a target for Juventus.

Al Ahli star Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

Juventus begin major sporting overhaul under coach Igor Tudor

After Massimiliano Allegri’s lengthy tenure, Juventus opted for Thiago Motta, following his impressive campaign with Bologna in Serie A. However, the team did not meet expectations and dismissed him after just one season. Now, the front office has taken a bold step by hiring Igor Tudor, kicking off a new restructuring initiative aimed at making a significant impact.

Advertisement
Barcelona reportedly battling Chelsea, Arsenal for $87 million Serie A star

see also

Barcelona reportedly battling Chelsea, Arsenal for $87 million Serie A star

Juventus may have skipped on signing marquee names under Igor Tudor, but they have strategically added promising talent like Jonathan David, Lois Openda, Joao Mario, and Pierre Kalulu. These fresh faces have pushed Dusan Vlahovic to the outskirts, signaling his exit as the club embarks on a rebuild. In this new era, Franck Kessie could emerge as the pivotal figure, partnering with Khephren Thuram in the midfield to anchor the Italian squad’s ambitions.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Barcelona eye Juventus star on free transfer amid concerns over Lewandowski’s attitude

Report: Barcelona eye Juventus star on free transfer amid concerns over Lewandowski’s attitude

Following Robert Lewandowski's latest injury, Barcelona are reportedly upset with the veteran’s attitude. In fact, the Culers are allegedly eyeing a Juventus star as a free agent, which clarifies the Polish player's future with the team.

Barcelona reportedly battling Chelsea, Arsenal for $87 million Serie A star

Barcelona reportedly battling Chelsea, Arsenal for $87 million Serie A star

A young Serie A player is reportedly being closely tracked by clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Christian Pulisic breaks silence: USMNT ace’s apology to Milan fans following penalty heartbreak comes with bold nine-word promise

Christian Pulisic breaks silence: USMNT ace’s apology to Milan fans following penalty heartbreak comes with bold nine-word promise

It was what came after the game that defined Pulisic’s response: an apology and a nine-word promise that left fans both heartbroken and inspired.

Manchester United on alert over Bruno Fernandes and three other stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

Manchester United on alert over Bruno Fernandes and three other stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

Manchester United will face Liverpool this Sunday in the Premier League, and several players, including Bruno Fernandes, were absent from Thursday’s training session.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo