Despite initial doubts surrounding his performance, the former Barcelona midfielder has found his stride in the Saudi Pro League. At 28, he led his national team to the 2026 World Cup, ending a 12-year drought, and now eyes a return to European soccer. While he’s already clinched titles in Saudi Arabia that eluded even Cristiano Ronaldo, his achievements have reportedly caught the attention of Juventus, who are keen on bringing him back to Serie A.

Franck Kessie is decided to make a European soccer comeback, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. With his contract running until 2026, Juventus have shown keen interest in acquiring the talented midfielder. Currently earning $11 million annually, Kessie reportedly would accept a pay cut to facilitate his return to the Italian league, highlighting his desire to rejoin Serie A competition.

Al Ahli might resist selling Franck Kessie in January 2026, even though he could become a free agent by June, due to his pivotal role in Matthias Jaissle’s squad. Kessie has thrived in Saudi Arabia, clinching the 2024-25 AFC Champions League and the King’s Super Cup in the 2025-26 season. His impact on the field might lead the team to capitalize on his remaining months, aiming for the Saudi Pro League title with his assistance.

Despite not playing in a top European league, Franck Kessie has emerged as a standout performer, propelling Ivory Coast to the forefront of the CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. His pivotal role in the national team’s ascent to the top of Group F, highlighted by a crucial goal in their latest victory, underscores his talent. His dual-threat capabilities—excelling both offensively and defensively—have made him a target for Juventus.

Franck Kessie of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

Juventus begin major sporting overhaul under coach Igor Tudor

After Massimiliano Allegri’s lengthy tenure, Juventus opted for Thiago Motta, following his impressive campaign with Bologna in Serie A. However, the team did not meet expectations and dismissed him after just one season. Now, the front office has taken a bold step by hiring Igor Tudor, kicking off a new restructuring initiative aimed at making a significant impact.

Juventus may have skipped on signing marquee names under Igor Tudor, but they have strategically added promising talent like Jonathan David, Lois Openda, Joao Mario, and Pierre Kalulu. These fresh faces have pushed Dusan Vlahovic to the outskirts, signaling his exit as the club embarks on a rebuild. In this new era, Franck Kessie could emerge as the pivotal figure, partnering with Khephren Thuram in the midfield to anchor the Italian squad’s ambitions.