AC Milan fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new high-profile player from the Premier League as the club finalizes its plans for the January transfer window. After weeks of speculation involving Marcus Rashford and Kyle Walker, Milan has now made a crucial decision. With Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao already spearheading the attack, the Rossoneri have chosen their next recruit. But who will join the Serie A giants?

The January window has brought the names of two prominent English players—Marcus Rashford and Kyle Walker—to the forefront of the Rossoneri’s transfer plans. While Rashford, 27, is a versatile forward with undeniable attacking prowess, Walker, 34, brings experience, leadership, and a winning mentality to the defensive line.

Both players represent exciting prospects, but Milan faces significant challenges in signing them. Financial constraints and Serie A regulations limiting the number of non-European players make it impossible to acquire both. Additionally, Brexit-related complexities require Serie A clubs to navigate their pursuit of British players carefully.

Final decision: Kyle Walker over Marcus Rashford

AC Milan has ultimately decided to prioritize the signing of Manchester City veteran Kyle Walker, according to French publication L’Equipe. While Rashford was initially seen as the ideal candidate to bolster Conceicao’s attacking lineup, several factors made the defender the more pragmatic choice.

Milan’s negotiations for Rashford hit roadblocks due to Manchester United’s unwillingness to subsidize his wages in a potential loan deal, Sky Italia says. Additionally, the club no longer urgently needed a forward after Noah Okafor’s failed transfer to Leipzig ensured his continued presence in the squad.

Walker, on the other hand, emerged as a reliable solution for Milan’s long-standing issues at right-back. As per Sky Italia, the English international agreed to personal terms with the club, and talks with Manchester City have gained momentum. Walker is said to be eager for a new challenge, signaling his willingness to leave the Etihad after seven and a half successful seasons.

To what extent the Sky Blues will cancel Walker’s contract or allow him to move to Italy on loan with a buyout option is an open question. La Gazzetta dello Sport adds that the transfer is set to be finalized on Sunday, after Juventus’ game.

Why Milan chose Walker over attacking depth

Milan’s struggles in the right-back position have been evident. Captain Davide Calabria’s inconsistent performances and the disappointing impact of Emerson Royal, who was acquired from Tottenham last summer, left Milan vulnerable both defensively and offensively.

Walker’s arrival on a contract until 2027 is expected to address these shortcomings. Despite his age, the 34-year-old offers vast experience, having won the Champions League, six Premier League titles, and the Club World Cup. His ability to play as a right-back or center-back adds a layer of defensive versatility that coach Sergio Conceicao values.

Though Rashford’s arrival would have added creativity and depth to Milan’s attack, concerns over his attitude and application weighed heavily on the club’s decision. Additionally, the financial implications of signing the Red Devils’ star, including a higher wage bill, posed significant challenges.

Milan’s decision to focus on Walker has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While many see the signing as a sensible solution to their defensive woes, others worry that the club is bypassing long-term options for a player nearing the end of his career. Questions about whether the veteran can adapt to the less intense but still demanding physical environment of Serie A remain.