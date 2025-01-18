In a dramatic turn of events, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have faced a significant setback in their pursuit of one of soccer’s brightest stars. For months, the two Spanish giants were locked in a transfer tug-of-war, each vying for the services of a versatile player who seemed poised to be a transformative addition to their squads. The saga has now reached its climax, as Bayern Munich is on the verge of securing a long-term contract extension with Alphonso Davies, ending speculation about his departure.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of the world’s most illustrious soccer clubs, were both determined to lure the Canadian away from Bayern. Los Blancos, in particular, had prioritized signing a left-back to address the decline in Ferland Mendy’s form. Reports suggested that Carlo Ancelotti had identified the left-back position as a “critical area to strengthen,” and Davies seemed like the ideal candidate.

On the other hand, Barca, under the leadership of Hansi Flick, was equally eager to bolster their defensive lineup. The Catalan club, despite financial constraints, viewed Davies as a cornerstone for their future and hoped to leverage the German boss’ previous relationship with the player during his time in Bavaria.

Amid the intense interest from Spain’s top clubs, the 24-year-old’s contract negotiations with Bayern Munich were a focal point of attention. His current deal, set to expire in the summer of 2025, left the door open for other clubs to make their moves.

Initially, the talks appeared to stall, with reports suggesting that the Bundesliga giant’s offer of a gross salary of €25 million failed to meet Davies’ expectations. This proposal would have made him the second-highest-paid player in the squad, behind only Harry Kane. However, the player’s hesitation reportedly left Bayern’s management “frustrated” as they sought to resolve the matter promptly.

Breakthrough in negotiations

Despite the challenges, a breakthrough was achieved in the contract discussions. According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Alphonso Davies and his present club Bayern Munich are reportedly nearing a contract extension deal. What’s more, Fabrizio Romano also confirmed, adding “Bayern are close to completing the agreement to extend Alphonso Davies’ contract, talks advancing.”

The agreement is expected to see Davies sign a four-year extension with the Munich outfit, keeping him at the Allianz Arena until 2029. Fabrizio Romano also indicated that both parties are confident of finalizing the deal soon.

Why Davies is vital to Bayern and what this means for Real Madrid and Barcelona

Alphonso Davies has been instrumental in Bayern Munich’s success this season. His adaptation to a more tucked-in full-back role under manager Vincent Kompany has been exceptional. His defensive contributions and ability to initiate build-up play have made him an indispensable part of the squad.

Statistics highlight his evolution: this season, he has averaged 85.1 touches per game, a significant increase from the 71.4 touches per game last season. His role has shifted from being primarily a dribbler to a pivotal player in Bayern’s buildup strategy.

For Real Madrid, missing out on Davies means they will have to continue relying on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as their left-back options. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s hopes of securing a transformative addition to their defense have been dashed, forcing them to explore alternative targets.