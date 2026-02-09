Trending topics:
Real Madrid legend and former teammate backs Cristiano Ronaldo strike amid SPL ‘disrespect’

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr’s last two matches has caused turmoil in Saudi Arabia, exposing growing tensions between the Portuguese star and the Saudi Pro League. While the situation now appears close to a resolution, a former teammate and Real Madrid legend has publicly backed Ronaldo amid the “disrespect” shown by the league.

As Ronaldo sat out those matches in protest, the SPL issued a statement warning that no player stands above a club’s interests. However, that response did not sit well with Toni Kroos, who, amid the uncertainty, chose to side with his former Real Madrid teammate.

Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, the German addressed the issue directly and questioned the league’s stance: “The Saudi league is a strange phenomenon. No one had ever heard of it before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, and now they’re showing disrespect to the man who put it on the global map.”

Ronaldo’s arrival in December 2022 made him the face of Saudi Arabia’s push to expand its soccer profile. Following his move, several elite players joined the SPL, while the country also secured hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup.

Real Madrid&#039;s legend Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid looks on during a game.

Despite that investment, Kroos was firm in his view that the league’s appeal still hinges on Ronaldo’s presence. “If Cristiano leaves tomorrow, this league will lose all of its appeal. Without Ronaldo, no one would watch the Saudi league,” the former German midfielder concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Karim Benzema: Al Nassr star’s $246M salary compared to Al Hilal’s new signing

Ronaldo has not addressed the dispute publicly, though reports indicate he has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is set to return to league play. Still, amid the uncertainty, Kroos’ comments reinforce the belief that Ronaldo remains the central figure sustaining the SPL’s global relevance.

Cristiano Ronaldo and a major attendance boost since joining Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s impact on the SPL extends beyond headlines, influencing recruitment and fan engagement at Al Nassr. Head coach Jorge Jesus and new signings João Félix, Iñigo Martínez, and Kingsley Coman have all acknowledged Ronaldo’s role in encouraging their moves to Saudi Arabia.

According to Transfermarkt, Al Nassr averaged 8,202 fans per match at Al Awwal Park during the 2021-22 season, prior to Ronaldo’s arrival. That figure jumped to at least 16,292 after he joined and has climbed to 19,399 this season, placing Al Nassr among the top three SPL clubs in attendance, behind only Al Ahli and Al Ittihad.

