Colombia vs. France: Predicted lineups for 2026 International Friendly at FedEx Field

Looking to be in top form for the 2026 World Cup, Colombia and France face off in their final match of doubleheader of international friendlies at FedEx Field. However, the two teams are in very different form. While the Cafeteros are coming off a loss and need a win to dispel any doubts, the Blues are riding an eight-game unbeaten streak and are in top form.

Colombia have established as one of the most solid national teams in CONMEBOL. However, they do not arrive in their best form, as they are coming off a loss to Croatia. In addition, the Cafeteros have struggled to be clinical in attack, facing serious issues converting their chances, despite the good form of Luis Suárez and Luis Díaz in European leagues.

Far from their problems ending there, the Cafeteros’ main figure, James Rodríguez, arrives lacking match sharpness after several months without a club and having only recently joined MLS. As a result, the team’s creative output takes a significant hit, which they will look to overcome by defeating France—something they achieved in their last meeting in 2018.

France enter the match as the clear favorite to defeat Colombia. Having racked up eight consecutive wins, they have managed to remain one of the most dominant teams in the world. Furthermore, Les Bleus boast impressive depth on the bench, meaning they don’t rely solely on Kylian Mbappé or Ousmane Dembélé; instead, they can adjust their play as they see fit and give their stars a rest.

James Rodriguez of Colombia and Thomas Lemar and N Golo Kante of France during a friendly in 2018.

Colombia predicted lineup vs France

While Colombia are coming off a loss, they have managed to enter today’s match without any serious injuries. Given this, coach Nestor Lorenzo could stick with a similar lineup, centered around James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz. Additionally, they might look to start Luis Suárez again, hoping he’ll showcase his top-tier talent. Along with this, Álvaro Montero could see some playing time as the goalkeeper, giving Camilo Vargas a rest.

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see also Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in, Kingsley Coman out: Real Madrid star’s inclusion raises questions as Didier Deschamps explains France squad choices

Considering this, the Cafeteros could lineup as follows: Álvaro Montero; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Diaz; Luis Suárez.

France predicted lineup vs Colombia

After impressing against Brazil, France could look to make drastic changes to their lineup, leaving Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé on the bench. With this, coach Didier Deschamps could give prominence to Marcus Thuram and Maghnes Akliouche. In addition, the presence of Adrien Rabiot is in doubt, as a knock kept him out of the last training session. Because of this, Eduardo Camavinga could see playing time.

With this in mind, France could play as follows: Brice Samba; Pierre Kalulu, Maxence Lacroix, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne; N’Golo Kanté, Eduardo Camavinga; Randal Kolo Muani, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche; Marcus Thuram.

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