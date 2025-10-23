Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Marcus Rashford names Lionel Messi as an inspiration ahead of El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi and Marcus Rashford.
© David Ramos/Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Marcus Rashford.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off on Sunday in the most important match so far of the 2025–26 La Liga season. At stake, among other things, will be the top spot in the standings — but also the pride of both teams. For Marcus Rashford, it will be the first Clasico of his career, and he admitted that Lionel Messi inspires him as he prepares for the match.

During a recent interview with Barcelona’s official YouTube channel, Rashford was asked about how meaningful Sunday’s game is for him. “It’s my first Clasico and I’m looking forward to it because it’s maybe the biggest game there is,” he said. “It’s the most watched game in the world.”

Expanding on that thought, Marcus explained that matches like this are great opportunities to learn, both on and off the field. “It’s just that big of a game that is important, if you want to learn from the best players, especially how to be so good in the most pressured moments, you have to study these games,” the English forward said.

When asked about his very first memory of a Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash, Rashford paused for a moment and recalled a historic match. “I remember, for example, Messi’s hat trick in his early days in El Clasico,” he said.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on March 10, 2007.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on March 10, 2007.

The game Rashford referred to took place on March 10, 2007, in La Liga at Camp Nou. It was arguably Messi’s first truly stellar performance with Barcelona. Until that day, he had never scored against Real Madrid, but he found the net three times in a 3–3 draw, marking the beginning of a glorious run that would only grow stronger in the years to come.

Advertisement
Not Vinicius Junior: FC Barcelona’s Cubarsí warns teammates about Real Madrid star ahead of El Clásico

see also

Not Vinicius Junior: FC Barcelona’s Cubarsí warns teammates about Real Madrid star ahead of El Clásico

Messi’s record against Real Madrid

That hat trick in 2007 marked the start of an extraordinary streak for the Argentine forward. From that moment until his departure from Barcelona in 2021, Messi scored a total of 26 goals against Real Madrid — making him the all-time top scorer in El Clasico history.

Messi struck another hat trick against Real Madrid in 2014, in a 4–3 victory at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In addition to those two unforgettable performances, Leo scored braces on five other occasions. His last goal against Los Blancos came in 2018, in a 2–2 draw.

Real Madrid is also the team Messi has faced the most in his professional career. With Barcelona, he played them 45 times across domestic and international competitions, recording 19 wins, 11 draws, and 15 losses. Later, with Paris Saint-Germain, he met them twice more, earning one win and one defeat.

Advertisement
La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Rashford knows what Barcelona must do against Real Madrid

In the same interview, Marcus Rashford shared his thoughts on what Sunday’s Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be like. “I expect the atmosphere to be really good,” he said. “These games are fantastic to watch. And it’s great because you don’t have to be a Barcelona or Real Madrid fan to enjoy this game. It’s a special game.”

When discussing the mindset Barcelona should have going into the match against Real Madrid, the English forward was clear. “We have to keep continuing and keep pushing to be the best version of us,” he said. “For our team it’s also important to control the game as much as possible. We’ll do what we always do and try to win.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s record in Barcelona–Real Madrid clashes under threat from Argentina teammate Mastantuono

Messi’s record in Barcelona–Real Madrid clashes under threat from Argentina teammate Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono has a chance to play in his first El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and he could surpass a record held by his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane boldly names the two toughest players he has ever faced

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane boldly names the two toughest players he has ever faced

Harry Kane continues to shine among the world's elite players after joining Bayern Munich. Throughout his storied career, the Englishman has battled numerous soccer stars, yet he boldly identifies two who have challenged him the most.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham delivers heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after contract extension

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham delivers heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after contract extension

As Lionel Messi's contract extension has been announced, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham delivered a heartfelt message to the Argentine star.

Kyle Walker admits he shouldn’t have left Manchester City for Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan

Kyle Walker admits he shouldn’t have left Manchester City for Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan

After only 6 months in the club, defender Kyle Walker admitted he shouldn't have left Manchester City to join Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo