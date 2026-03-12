Messi vs. Yamal Finalissima clash faces backlash as Argentina reportedly reject proposed venue

With just a few months to go until the 2026 World Cup, the Finalissima stands out as the most anticipated event, as it is not only a clash between Argentina and Spain, but also a Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi encounter. Prioritizing a neutral venue, Lusail Stadium emerged as the ideal location. However, the unstable situation in the Middle East has changed things, supposedly making an iconic stadium the new favorite host, but it reportedly faces a backlash.

According to José Félix Díaz in Diario AS, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium emerges as the favorite venue to host the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina. While UEFA considers it the best alternative, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and CONMEBOL have not yet confirmed whether they will accept this option. In addition, Juan Felipe Sanz reported on El Chiringuito de Jugones that, if the conditions are accepted, the match would take place on March 27.

In case this venue is confirmed, the iconic clash between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi would occur in a stadium familiar to both, boosting the event’s visibility. This would not be the first time both teams played in Spain, as they faced each other in March 2018 at Metropolitano Stadium, now known as Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Nonetheless, Argentina may not be entirely inclined to accept the proposed venue.

As reported by Gaston Edul, the AFA has decided to reject Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as the venue for the Finalissima and will soon communicate this decision to UEFA. The original idea was for the match to be played on neutral territory, which would not be the case if it took place at Real Madrid’s stadium, putting Lionel Messi’s team in a potentially hostile scenario. With this in mind, UEFA and CONMEBOL may soon consider other alternatives.

A general view of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

Finalissima’s Argentina vs. Spain clash reportedly hold other venues

While the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium stands as one of the most innovative and historically rich venues globally, its lack of neutrality could pose complications. For that reason, Lionel Messi’s Argentina may force to chase other alternatives. As a result, UEFA and CONMEBOL are reportedly exploring additional venues for the Finalissima, with Europe emerging as the favored location.

According to RNE Deportes, Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, and Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, have emerged as other alternatives. These venues offer a neutral setting for Spain and Argentina while still being modern and capacious. Even though Wembley Stadium in London was also in consideration, the upcoming Uruguay vs. England match on March 27, ruling it outfrom the list of potential candidates.

While new venues are being debated for the Finalissima between Argentina and, Qatar are reportedly pushing to keep the Lusail Stadium as the venue, as they have paid a large sum and signed a contract, according to Aritz Gabilondo via Cadena SER. In addition, they aim to resume their domestic league soon and reopen the airspace, seeking to ensure there are no excuses. Because of this, just a few weeks before the match, the venue is still not clear.