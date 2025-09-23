Inter Miami coach Mascherano sheds light on Sergio Busquets’ future amid retirement rumors

Sergio Busquets has made headlines in recent days following rumors of a possible retirement at the end of the 2025 season. Amid the uncertainty, and with several key Inter Miami fixtures still ahead, head coach Javier Mascherano has addressed the situation.

With Inter Miami working to renew contracts for its stars ahead of the 2026 campaign, Busquets’ future has become a topic of speculation as his deal expires in December 2025. Spanish outlet Cadena COPE reported over the weekend that the veteran midfielder is considering calling time on his career at the end of the MLS season, despite being a pivotal piece in Mascherano’s system.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Argentine coach was asked about the speculation and gave a direct response whether he had an opinion. “No, I don’t. That’s what I’ve read and heard, but nothing is official,” Mascherano said.

Mascherano doubled down on his belief in Busquets’ focus and professionalism. “I’m not one to go around asking players about rumors. What I can tell you is that Sergio is fully committed to the team, to this season, and we’re focused on that — not on the rumors.”

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

The last time Busquets publicly addressed his future was in late August, when he told reporters he had yet to make a decision. While he ruled out a return to Europe, with the 2025 MLS season entering its final stretch, an announcement from the Spanish midfielder appears to be drawing closer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Another record: Lionel Messi becomes the greatest goal contributor in MLS history

Luis Suárez, another Inter Miami star facing an uncertain future

Among Inter Miami’s former FC Barcelona core, another unresolved situation surrounds Luis Suárez. Jordi Alba has already signed a new deal, Lionel Messi is reportedly close to one, but the Uruguayan striker has yet to reach an agreement with the club — a situation similar to Busquets.

Suárez has struggled to find his best form in his first season under Mascherano, enduring multiple goal-scoring droughts while managing 10 goals and 14 assists in 32 games so far. Set to return from a suspension stemming from the Leagues Cup final controversy, Suárez remains under contract until the end of 2025, but his long-term future is still up in the air.