Harry Kane has repeatedly claimed that he wants to play in the NFL once his playing days on the pitch expire. Despite thriving with Bayern Munich and the England national team, the striker has kept an eye on the future. With an unrivaled knack for shooting the ball into the net, perhaps Kane could make a great candidate as a kicker.

Speaking with Kicker about where he sees himself in 10 years, Kane says the NFL remains a possibility.

“Maybe at 40, I can still play,” Kane told Kicker. “I like the USA and spend a lot of time there but I have thought about the NFL and about maybe continuing there. We’ll see.”

When the NFL traveled to London and Tottenham Hotspur stadium in 2023, Kane said he would love to give it a go in American football. Granted, the style of kicking, and the veracity of hitting, differs between the two sports. However, soccer players have shown that they can succeed in the NFL.

Harry Kane would be a high-profile addition to the NFL. While his talent and popularity are clear among soccer fans, American Football fans may be unaware of what Kane is like kicking a ball. Perhaps the clip of the Englishman scoring from his half this season for Bayern Munich can point them in the right direction. The goal was Bayern’s fifth, and the striker’s second en route to a hat trick.

In NFL terms, that kick, with a minimal run-up and a ball that flies quite differently, would have been good from over 50 yards. It helps that it was perfectly straight, too.

Harry Kane could make the switch from soccer to NFL

The question remains as to how effective one of the world’s best soccer players could be kicking an NFL football. Perhaps one of the best stories in the NFL this season could provide some insight.

Brandon Aubrey, the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys, was a defender for Notre Dame in Division I soccer in college. Toronto FC drafted Aubrey in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He made 21 appearances with the reserve team. He also played for Bethlehem Steel, which is now Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro. While watching an NFL game on TV, he and his wife saw a kicker miss a field goal, and his wife said, “You could do that.”

Aubrey played in the United States Football League for a year before joining the Dallas Cowboys. In his first season, he was the NFL AP All-Pro Kicker, an award given to the best player at each position. He missed just two field goals and three extra points in the entire season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Kane still excelling in soccer

Harry Kane has had one of the best soccer careers. While he may still talk about the NFL and what his days look like when he hangs up the boots in soccer, his career is not slowing down. With Bayern Munich this season, Kane has scored 26 goals in 23 games across all competitions. Bayern breezed through its UEFA Champions League group, and it is just behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table. He looks likely to win his first team award in his career.

