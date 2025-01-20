Robert Lewandowski, La Liga’s top scorer with 16 goals, is starting to feel the pressure from Kylian Mbappé. The Polish striker currently holds a four-goal advantage over the Frenchman; a significant lead but one that’s rapidly diminishing thanks to Mbappé’s recent prolific form.

After a relatively slow start to his Real Madrid career, Mbappé has gained significant momentum since December and has begun 2025 with a bang. His impressive performance against Las Palmas served as the latest example of his impressive goalscoring ability.

Despite Fábio Silva’s early goal for Las Palmas, Mbappé responded emphatically. He scored a penalty, confidently beating Jasper Cillessen to give Real Madrid the lead.

He then followed up with a powerful shot that Cillessen initially saved before being bundled into the net by teammates Lucas Vázquez and Brahim Díaz, doubling Real Madrid’s lead. Finally, a sublime low shot that found the bottom corner added another goal to his tally. He even had a third goal ruled out for offside before halftime.

A complete performance

Mbappé’s contribution extended beyond his hat-trick. He played a key role in Fran García’s assist for Rodrygo Goes’ fourth goal, demonstrating his ability to influence the game even without scoring. He also initiated a move that led to a goal ruled out for Federico Valverde due to offside.

Mbappé’s hat-trick against Las Palmas significantly narrowed the gap between him and Lewandowski in the La Liga scoring charts. The comfortable 4-1 victory will surely boost his confidence as he continues his pursuit of the top scorer title.

The race for the Pichichi Trophy is now heating up. While Lewandowski maintains a lead, Mbappé’s resurgence presents a significant threat. The remaining matches will be crucial in determining who emerges victorious. This intense competition is a key storyline to watch as the season progresses.

Mbappé’s recent form highlights his complete game. While his goalscoring prowess is undeniable, his contributions extend to his overall playmaking ability and the ability to create scoring chances for his teammates. His combination of speed, skill, and tactical intelligence makes him a truly formidable player.