Lionel Messi found himself at the center of controversy over the weekend following provocative gestures aimed at Club America fans after scoring a goal. The incident sparked debate and caught the attention of a former Mexico national team player who once faced Messi in the World Cup, who publicly criticized the Inter Miami star’s professionalism and conduct.

Inter Miami kicked off their “Americas Preseason Tour” with a match in Las Vegas against Liga MX champions Club America. Messi, a focal point of criticism from the crowd throughout the game, responded on the field by scoring an equalizing goal in the 33rd minute. However, it was his celebration that fueled the controversy.

After scoring a header—his first goal of 2025—Messi turned to the stands, pointing to the back of his jersey to highlight his name and iconic No. 10. He then raised three fingers, representing Argentina’s three World Cup victories, before making a pinched fingers gesture, seemingly taunting the fans by asking, “What have you won?”

Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista, a former Mexico international who faced Messi during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, took to Instagram to voice his disapproval. Sharing an image of himself competing against Messi in the World Cup, he questioned his lack of professionalism and education.

“I admired you as a player. But mocking my country speaks to your lack of professionalism and education,” wrote in his Instagram stories, attaching a image of him winning a duel against Messi. Ironically, Bautista’s referenced World Cup appearance against the Argentine was the only game he played in the tournament.

Messi’s Argentina vs Mexico

Messi’s career has included numerous high-stakes clashes against Mexico, most notably in the World Cup. The match Bautista referred to was the 2010 World Cup Round of 16, where Argentina defeated Mexico 3-1, with Messi contributing an assist.

The other Messi games against Mexico

Argentina 2 – 1 Mexico | Germany 2006 World Cup | Messi played 36 minutes and didn’t contribute to the score.

| Germany 2006 World Cup | Messi played 36 minutes and didn’t contribute to the score. Argentina 3 – 0 Mexico | 2007 Copa America | Scored a goal.

| 2007 Copa America | Scored a goal. Argentina 4 – 1 Mexico | Friendly game | Scored a goal and delivered an assist.

| Friendly game | Scored a goal and delivered an assist. Argentina 2 – 2 Mexico | Friendly game | Scored a goal.

| Friendly game | Scored a goal. Argentina 2 – 0 Mexico | Qatar 2022 World Cup | Scored a goal and delivered an assist.

Despite the recent controversy, Messi has maintained positive relationships with prominent Mexican figures. Rafael Marquez, his former teammate at Barcelona, and Andres Guardado have both spoken highly of him.

Even Formula 1 star Sergio “Checo” Pérez and his family shared a warm moment with Messi before the Club America match, underscoring the mutual respect between the Argentine legend and some of Mexico’s sports icons.