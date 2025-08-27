Mauricio Pochettino sends clear message about Christian Pulisic after new USMNT call up and Gold Cup snub

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching quickly, head coach Mauricio Pochettino is fine-tuning his vision for the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT). His latest 22-man roster for friendlies against South Korea and Japan reflects that long-term planning: a mix of established stars, returning leaders as Christian Pulisic, and emerging prospects fighting for a chance to prove themselves.

Pochettino framed the camp as one of the last windows to evaluate new faces before shifting fully toward competitive preparations. The goal, he emphasized, is not just about winning these friendlies, but about building depth and balance for the challenges that lie ahead in 2026.

The headline name is Christian Pulisic, who returns to the squad after sitting out the Gold Cup earlier this summer for personal reasons. The AC Milan midfielder remains one of the USMNT’s most influential figures, and his inclusion reassures fans eager to see the American star leading the team again.

Pochettino downplayed any lingering questions about Pulisic’s absence. The Argentine coach highlighted his strong preseason in Italy and his sharp early-season form, noting that the plan now is to reintegrate him smoothly: “He’s rested, fresh, and ready to contribute.”

McKennie left out, others given time

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the absence of Weston McKennie. A regular fixture in the USMNT midfield, the Juventus player was left out as Pochettino stressed the need to let him regain rhythm at his club after a shortened preseason due to the Club World Cup.

The same approach applied to Johnny Cardoso, who was also omitted. For Pochettino, the message is clear: no player’s spot is guaranteed. He wants his established veterans fully fit and in form, while also creating room for less familiar names to stake their claim.

Competition, not hierarchy

In one of his most emphatic points, Pochettino made it clear he does not believe in automatic starters or untouchable names: “I don’t have a number one. Every player has the same opportunity to fight for a place.” With a pool of nearly 60 players under evaluation, the challenge will be narrowing that list down to 26 for the World Cup.

This open competition has energized the squad. Veterans like Pulisic and newcomers alike know that every camp matters, and that the fight for roster spots will be intense until the very end.

Reyna’s also out

Unlike Pulisic, the one who will not return to the USMNT during the September international break is Giovanni Reyna. Long viewed as one of the brightest young talents in American soccer, the 22-year-old winger is looking to reignite his career at Borussia Monchengladbach, and a return to consistent minutes in Germany could be pivotal for both his career and the national team.