Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham delivers heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after contract extension

Lionel Messi’s decision to extend his contract with Inter Miami has brought a sense of calm and excitement to the Major League Soccer franchise — and to the ownership group still driving the club’s ambitious expansion. Following the announcement, Inter Miami co-owner and global icon David Beckham shared a heartfelt message for the Argentine star.

As one of the most influential figures in world soccer, Beckham played a pivotal role in bringing Messi to Miami in the first place. The bold move has proven to be a massive success — both for the league, which gained unprecedented global attention, and for the club, which captured its first trophies since Messi’s arrival.

Speaking to Inter Miami’s official website, Beckham reflected on Messi’s new deal: “Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that’s exactly what we have done. We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city. That shows our commitment to Miami, but it also shows Leo’s commitment to the city, to the Club, and to the game.“

The English legend also praised Messi’s professionalism and continued drive. “He’s still as committed as he’s ever been and he still wants to win. As owners, to have a player that loves the game as much as he does, and who has done as much for the game in this country and to inspire the next generation of young talent as he has, we feel very lucky,” he concluded.

Among the club’s owners, Beckham remains the most closely connected to the players, largely due to his background as a former professional. Frequently seen at games and training sessions, his influence continues to be significant, both in the locker room and now in shaping Inter Miami’s long-term identity alongside Messi.

Co-owner Jorge Mas also reacts to Messi’s decision

Businessman Jorge Mas, another key figure in Messi’s arrival, has maintained a close relationship with the player’s camp and confirmed that talks over the renewal had been ongoing for months.

In his role as Inter Miami CF managing owner, Mas reflected on the club’s growth in recent years: “We promised our fans that we would dream big to build an iconic club. A club that represents the passion, hard work and dedication of all those that came before us to create a Miami built on dreams.”

Mas also highlighted the timing of Messi’s extension, just ahead of the new Miami Freedom Park stadium opening in 2026. “Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city. We very much look forward to writing new chapters at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Together we will continue building and dreaming,” he concluded.

