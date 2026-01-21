Marc-André ter Stegen shares heartfelt message after departing Barcelona following 11 years amid World Cup ambitions

Marc-André ter Stegen has officially left FC Barcelona after more than 11 years at the club, seeking regular minutes with the goal of earning a place in Germany’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. After his move to Girona was made official, the goalkeeper shared a heartfelt message addressed to Barcelona and its fans.

After recovering from an ACL injury and undergoing back surgery, Ter Stegen ended up sidelined for more than a year at Barcelona, with his role as the starting goalkeeper taken over by Wojciech Szczęsny and now Joan Garcia. Falling out of head coach Hansi Flick’s plans, the veteran opened the door to a January departure in search of consistent playing time.

Among several options, it was Girona (Barcelona’s Catalan rival) that secured his signing on a loan deal through the end of the season. Since his appearance against Villarreal in September 2024, Ter Stegen has logged just 270 minutes, and with Manuel Neuer now retired from international duty, Germany’s staff would be eager to reintegrate him if he regains form, since his last game was in June 2025 in the UEFA Nations League game for the 3rd place against France.

Ter Stegen’s message to Barcelona

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona from Borussia Mönchengladbach for a €12 million fee in July 2014, and over the years established himself as the club’s undisputed No. 1. Forced to look elsewhere for minutes, the 33-year-old bid a temporary farewell to the club after more than 11 years of service.

After the move was finalized, Ter Stegen shared a message on Instagram: “Today is my last day this season with my teammates and the staff at FC Barcelona, and I truly have mixed feelings. So many memories and emotions are running through me right now. For nearly 12 years, this club, and especially this locker room, has been my home. A place where I’ve grown as a player and as a person, and where I’ve lived unforgettable moments.“

The German international then addressed the fans, teammates, and staff. “I feel deeply grateful and proud. I love this club, this city and this region. They carry a feeling inside me that will never fade. Your support over all these years has been incredible, thank you from my heart,” he stated. “To the locker room: thank you for so many years shared, for the daily life together, the laughs, the battles and the respect. I carry you with me,” he added.

Following Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup triumph, Ter Stegen also wished the team well for the remainder of the season. “I’ve had the immense honor of wearing the captain’s armband, something I will carry with me forever. Now my journey continues in Catalunya, and I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead. I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and hope to see many more trophies lifted. See you soon,” the German concluded.

Will Ter Stegen continue at Barcelona next season?

Despite his long-term injury absence, Ter Stegen remains under contract with Barcelona through June 2028, and with only 90 minutes played this season, a permanent winter move was never realistic. Now part of Girona’s squad (currently sitting 11th in La Liga) questions remain about whether he will factor into Barcelona’s plans next season.

Last summer, Barcelona not only renewed Szczęsny following a breakout campaign, but also loaned out Iñaki Peña and completed the €25 million signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol. The 24-year-old has delivered strong performances, earning Flick’s trust as both a present and long-term solution in goal, with the German coach even lauding him as “one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

Facing competition from two established options, Ter Stegen’s future at Barcelona for the 2026-27 season remains uncertain. According to Diario AS, the club views the loan as an opportunity not only for him to regain form, but also to attract potential suitors for a future move, either permanent or another loan, while easing Barcelona’s salary burden.