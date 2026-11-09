Cristiano Ronaldo to manage Portugal one day? Journalist reveals what Al-Nassr’s star really wants after eventual soccer retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has already secured his place among Portugal’s greatest sporting icons, but questions about his future continue to attract attention as he approaches the later stages of his playing career. With his experience, leadership, and remarkable understanding of the game, some supporters can imagine him eventually returning to the national team in a completely different role.

The possibility of seeing the Al-Nassr forward take charge of Portugal has even been discussed by people familiar with his career. However, journalist Pedro Sepulveda has offered an insight into Ronaldo’s ambitions after soccer, suggesting that his plans could take him in a very different direction.

Ronaldo’s international career has given him plenty of experience of the pressures surrounding Portugal, having represented the national team for more than two decades. His leadership helped the Selecao win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles, making the idea of him eventually occupying the head coach position an appealing prospect for some fans.

His influence on Portuguese soccer and his understanding of the highest level of the game could make such a move seem logical. Nevertheless, there is little indication that Ronaldo has seriously considered becoming a manager, despite occasional discussions about the possibility.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the Euro 2016 trophy

Sepulveda, a Portuguese journalist who is familiar with the superstar, addressed the speculation and explained that coaching has never appeared to be part of Ronaldo’s plans.

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Journalist Pedro Sepulveda explains Ronaldo’s post-retirement ambitions

Speaking about the possibility of Ronaldo managing Portugal, Sepulveda suggested that conversations about the subject had taken place. However, the forward had consistently expressed reservations about becoming a coach: “Well, off the record, I’ve already heard conversations about that possibility with Ronaldo.”

“Ronaldo has always said that he doesn’t see himself as a coach. I think he’ll enjoy his life after soccer in completely different industries, far removed from the game,” Sepulveda said on talkSPORT.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

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His comments suggest that the 41-year-old does not envisage himself taking charge of Portugal or another club once he retires from playing. Instead, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears more interested in enjoying life away from the demands of professional soccer and exploring opportunities beyond the sport.

That direction also fits with Ronaldo’s previous comments about his ambitions. In a 2025 interview with Portuguese television channel Canal 11, he openly discussed the possibility of becoming a club owner rather than pursuing a conventional soccer management career. “If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO? This is my dream and I’m sure I’ll get there. I’ll even say more: I hope to not only have one club but to own several clubs,” Ronaldo explained.

Why Ronaldo prefers club ownership to coaching

Ronaldo had already expressed doubts about becoming a manager in a 2024 conversation with Rio Ferdinand. He pointed to differences between generations of players and suggested that coaching younger players could be particularly challenging for him. “For me it will be difficult one day to be a coach, because I don’t have passions for this generation. It’s difficult, especially in football, because they don’t take advice by our experience,” he said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

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The Portuguese forward also criticized the influence of social media, arguing that younger players can sometimes believe they already have all the answers. His comments offered an insight into why he might prefer a position that gives him greater control over a club’s overall direction. He has previously used Manchester United as an example, arguing that problems at a club cannot always be solved by replacing the manager.

At the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo compared the situation to an aquarium, suggesting that changing one element would achieve little if the wider environment remained unhealthy. “The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It’s much more than that,” he said, adding that he would make changes if he became the club’s owner.

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Ronaldo has already started building a future beyond soccer

His interest in business is already reflected in his expanding portfolio, which includes ventures in clothing, fragrances, hotels, fitness, wellness and hair transplantation. His reported acquisition of a 25% stake in Spanish club Almería through CR7 Sports Investments in February 2026 also represents a significant step towards his ambitions in soccer ownership.

Ronaldo described the investment as an opportunity to contribute to the sport beyond his playing career and support its development. It also provides an indication of the kind of role he could pursue once he eventually hangs up his boots.