Manchester United vs Roma: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Manchester United host Roma at a time when both clubs need a Champions League result to settle some nerves, and the contrast in how they arrive here gives this fixture its edge.

Manchester United come into this one on a two-game skid, having lost 1-4 to Como 1907 on October 21 after a 0-2 defeat to Atlético on October 13. Those two results have piled pressure on Michael Carrick, and the goals conceded in bunches point to problems at the back that have not been fixed. A win here would steady the ship, while another loss would deepen the concern around this group.

Roma arrive in better shape, having bounced back from a 3-4 loss to Real Madrid on October 14 with a 4-0 win over Slovan on October 20. That victory showed Gian Piero Gasperini’s side can still score freely when things click going forward. Taking points off United would mark real progress in their European campaign and answer any doubts left by the Madrid defeat.

Manchester United projected lineup

Carrick sets United up in a 4-2-3-1, with Dalot and Mazraoui as the full-backs either side of Maguire and Martínez at center-back. Tielemans and Mainoo sit in a double pivot screening the defense, while Bruno Fernandes gets license to roam behind Mbeumo, Mount and Cunha in a fluid front four built around Mbeumo’s pace on the right. There are no absences to work around, so this is as close to a first-choice group as Carrick can put out, which makes the recent defensive form harder to explain away.

Manchester United projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Noussair Mazraoui, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount. Coach: Michael Carrick.

Roma projected lineup

Gasperini goes with his trusted 3-4-2-1, built on a back three of Ndicka, Mancini and Hermoso shielding goalkeeper Vásquez. Molina and Wesley França provide width as wing-backs, with Cristante and De Roon controlling the center of the pitch, and Pisilli given a free role just behind the front line. Soulé and Malen support central striker Malen’s spearhead role, giving Roma the same attacking pattern that produced the win over Slovan. With a clean bill of health, Gasperini can call on his first-choice XI to try to disrupt United at Old Trafford.

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Roma projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Devis Vásquez, Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina, Bryan Cristante, Marten De Roon, Niccolò Pisilli, Matías Soulé, Wesley França, Donyell Malen. Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini.