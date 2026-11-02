Kobbie Mainoo breaks silence on Michael Carrick’s future at Manchester United

With Manchester United struggling for form and consistency, star midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has spoken out in defense of Michael Carrick, offering a resounding vote of confidence in the manager’s long-term project.

Manchester United have now gone two full months without tasting victory across all competitions. While the alarming slide has intensified scrutiny from supporters and media alike, Mainoo remains adamant that the dressing room retains full faith in Carrick and that fortunes at Old Trafford will soon shift.

“It feels like we’re one win away from changing the situation,” Mainoo said, per Fabrizio Romano. “It’s been a tough season; we haven’t got the results we wanted, but we need to look forward now.”

A growing crisis at Old Trafford

The statistical reality of United’s autumn slump paints a grim picture. The Red Devils’ last win came back on September 9 against Sabah in the UEFA Champions League; since that night, the squad has endured six defeats and three draws—a dismal return completely unbefitting a club of United’s pedigree and ambitions.

Michael Carrick of Manchester United

The dismal run has inevitably placed Carrick on the hot seat. While the Old Trafford hierarchy has publicly reaffirmed its backing for the 45-year-old tactician, his margin for error has evaporated. Carrick’s job security will ultimately depend on how the team navigates the grueling festive fixture list and whether there are tangible signs of a turnaround ahead of the second half of the campaign.

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Adding pressure to an already volatile situation, former United boss Erik ten Hag recently weighed in with a brutal critique of his old club. In stark contrast to Mainoo’s public optimism, the Dutch tactician expressed deep skepticism over Carrick’s ability to steady the ship, issuing a provocative warning that no club—no matter how historic—is completely immune to the threat of relegation if a toxic slump goes unchecked.

“In the Premier League it’s certainly possible (relegation), because all the teams are simply strong. They’re all strong squads, all good managers,” Erik ten Hag told ESPN NL. “And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle… yes, then it can become very, very difficult.”