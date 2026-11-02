How to watch Manchester United vs Roma match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Roma on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Roma WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 3, 2026 WHERE Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester United host Roma on Tuesday, November 3 in the Champions League in need of a reset. They lost 0-2 to Chelsea last Saturday, a result that followed a 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth and a 1-4 loss to Como. Three straight defeats without scoring a goal in two of them leaves United searching for answers at both ends of the field, and this match arrives at a difficult moment for the club.

Roma travel to Old Trafford in form that contrasts sharply with their hosts. They beat Udinese 5-2 on October 31, having also won 4-2 against Cagliari and drawn 3-3 with Napoli in their two outings before that. The goals have flowed freely for Roma in recent weeks, and they will fancy their chances of adding to that tally against a United side low on confidence.

Manchester United vs Roma: last 9 meetings

In their last 9 meetings, Manchester United have won 6 and Roma have won 2, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Roma vs. Manchester United 3-2 May 6, 2021 UEFA Europa League Manchester United vs. Roma 6-2 April 29, 2021 UEFA Europa League Manchester United vs. Roma 3-2 July 26, 2014 International Champions Cup Manchester United vs. Roma 1-0 April 9, 2008 UEFA Champions League Roma vs. Manchester United 0-2 April 1, 2008 UEFA Champions League Roma vs. Manchester United 1-1 December 12, 2007 UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs. Roma 1-0 October 2, 2007 UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs. Roma 7-1 April 10, 2007 UEFA Champions League Roma vs. Manchester United 2-1 April 4, 2007 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 3 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9 5 Real Betis 3 +3 9 6 Stuttgart 3 +5 7 7 Arsenal 3 +4 7 8 Barcelona 3 +5 6 9 Como 1907 3 +5 6 10 Manchester City 3 +4 6 11 Club Brugge 3 +3 6 12 Sporting 3 +3 6 13 Dortmund 3 +1 6 14 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5 15 Roma 3 +3 4 16 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 +1 4 17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4 18 PSV 3 +0 4 19 Villarreal 3 +0 3 20 Inter Milan 3 -1 3 21 Manchester United 3 -1 3 22 Napoli 3 -2 3 23 LASK 3 -3 3 24 Galatasaray 3 -3 3 25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3 27 Lens 3 -4 3 28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3 29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3 30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3 31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 33 Viking 3 -4 1 34 Porto 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary