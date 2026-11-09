Cristiano Ronaldo handed new brutal Al-Nassr schedule as seven matches confirmed before 2026 end after Saudi Pro League’s major fixture changes

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for a demanding end to 2026 after the Saudi Pro League confirmed significant changes to its fixture calendar. The revised schedule has brought several important encounters closer together, leaving the Riyadh side with little room for recovery as it competes across domestic and continental competitions.

The changes also bring forward one of the season’s most anticipated rivalries, while Ronaldo faces a particularly busy period that could have a major influence on Al-Nassr’s ambitions heading into 2027. The Saudi Pro League has officially confirmed new dates for three previously postponed Matchday 9 fixtures.

Al-Ahli will host Al-Nassr on November 20, 2026, at Alinma Bank Stadium in Jeddah, with kick-off scheduled for 8:30 PM Saudi time. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad vs Al-Shabab have both been moved to December 21, with the two encounters also scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM.

The matches were initially postponed in October because of logistical considerations and scheduling requirements, including player rest periods. However, the calendar subsequently became more flexible following the AFC’s decision to postpone the 2027 Asian Cup, which was originally scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia between January and February 2027.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

The tournament has now been moved to December 2027 and January 2028, allowing the domestic competition to reconsider several previously arranged dates.

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Al-Ahli clash headlines the demanding period and Al-Hilal derby awaits in 2027

The November 20 encounter against Al-Ahli is arguably the biggest immediate challenge for Ronaldo and his teammates. The Saudi Clasico will see Al-Nassr travel to Jeddah for a meeting with one of its major domestic rivals. The fixture was initially expected to take place much later in the season, with March 2027 previously considered a possible date.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr runs prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Nassr

The league’s latest decision has therefore brought the highly anticipated showdown forward by several months. The match could prove particularly important in the title race, especially with both clubs looking to maintain their position among Saudi Arabia’s leading sides.

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Another major fixture on the horizon is Al-Nassr’s meeting with Al-Hilal, which has reportedly been scheduled for January 1, 2027, at Al-Nassr’s home stadium, Al-Awwal Park. The Riyadh derby is traditionally one of the most anticipated matches in Saudi soccer, with both clubs regularly competing for domestic honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is challenged by Nasser Al-Dawsari of Al Hilal.

Ronaldo’s official Al-Nassr schedule revealed

The revised calendar has significant implications for Ronaldo, with Al-Nassr facing a congested run of fixtures across November and December. According to the schedule, the club has seven matches listed before the end of 2026, including important Saudi Pro League and continental encounters:

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November 20: Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr (away)

Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr (away) November 24: Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd (home)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd (home) November 26: Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr (away)

Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr (away) December 4: Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah (home)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah (home) December 8: Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr (away)

Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr (away) December 12: Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab (home)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab (home) December 16: Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr (away)

The sequence leaves Al-Nassr with several demanding assignments in a relatively short period, including trips away from Riyadh and continental commitments.