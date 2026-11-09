Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement was not just about Jorge Jesus as journalist reveals whether CR7 could return under new coach

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to end his Portugal career has raised questions about whether the legendary forward could ever reconsider his international retirement. Although his public fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus dominated the headlines, comments from a journalist close to the Al-Nassr star suggest there may be more to the story than a disagreement over playing time.

With Ronaldo having spent 23 years representing his country, many supporters would welcome the opportunity to see him receive a more fitting farewell. However, the possibility of a return could depend on more than a change in the coaching staff.

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, 2026, bringing an end to a Portugal career that produced 234 appearances and a record 146 goals. The announcement came after tensions with Jesus, who had previously coached the forward at Al-Nassr before taking charge of the national team.

The disagreement reportedly intensified during the September international break. Ronaldo started his nation’s 1-0 victory over Wales but was left on the bench throughout the subsequent match against Norway, despite warming up for an extended period.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

The situation eventually led to Ronaldo leaving the national team camp. The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently handed him a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine, while the forward later confirmed that he would no longer represent Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jorge Jesus expected Ronaldo to return

Jesus maintained that he had intended to include Ronaldo in his plans for the November international fixtures and said he was unaware of the retirement decision before the public announcement. The Portugal coach also insisted that he felt no guilt over his decisions, arguing that he had acted in the team’s best interests.

The coaching staff and federation president Pedro Proenca reportedly attempted to persuade Ronaldo to reconsider. Their efforts were unsuccessful, leaving Portugal without its most prolific international goalscorer ahead of the next Nations League matches.

Would Ronaldo return if Portugal appointed a different coach?

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, who is close to Ronaldo, has now addressed whether the situation could change if Jesus eventually left his position. Asked whether the forward might have continued representing Portugal under a different coach, Sepulveda suggested that Ronaldo would have retired from international soccer regardless of who was in charge. “No, no, I think that in terms of playing for the national team, Ronaldo wouldn’t play again even if the coach were different,” Sepulveda explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, speaks to players at the hydration break.

The journalist nevertheless indicated that the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s departure involved several factors and people. He suggested that the forward had wanted an opportunity to say goodbye to Portugal on his own terms, but the events surrounding his final appearances left him disappointed.

Sepulveda also suggested that Ronaldo felt many people wanted to see him continue playing for the national team. However, the situation had become complicated enough that simply replacing Jesus would not necessarily persuade the 41-year-old to reverse his decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Sepulveda does not expect Ronaldo to return as an active international player, his comments leave room for the possibility of a different kind of ending. He indicated that supporters may have to wait until Jesus leaves the national team before circumstances change sufficiently for a more fitting farewell to be considered.