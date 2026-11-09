Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
portugal
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement was not just about Jorge Jesus as journalist reveals whether CR7 could return under new coach

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to end his Portugal career has raised questions about whether the legendary forward could ever reconsider his international retirement. Although his public fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus dominated the headlines, comments from a journalist close to the Al-Nassr star suggest there may be more to the story than a disagreement over playing time.

With Ronaldo having spent 23 years representing his country, many supporters would welcome the opportunity to see him receive a more fitting farewell. However, the possibility of a return could depend on more than a change in the coaching staff.

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, 2026, bringing an end to a Portugal career that produced 234 appearances and a record 146 goals. The announcement came after tensions with Jesus, who had previously coached the forward at Al-Nassr before taking charge of the national team.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The disagreement reportedly intensified during the September international break. Ronaldo started his nation’s 1-0 victory over Wales but was left on the bench throughout the subsequent match against Norway, despite warming up for an extended period.

ronaldo portugal bench

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

The situation eventually led to Ronaldo leaving the national team camp. The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently handed him a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine, while the forward later confirmed that he would no longer represent Portugal.

Advertisement

Jorge Jesus expected Ronaldo to return

Jesus maintained that he had intended to include Ronaldo in his plans for the November international fixtures and said he was unaware of the retirement decision before the public announcement. The Portugal coach also insisted that he felt no guilt over his decisions, arguing that he had acted in the team’s best interests.

The coaching staff and federation president Pedro Proenca reportedly attempted to persuade Ronaldo to reconsider. Their efforts were unsuccessful, leaving Portugal without its most prolific international goalscorer ahead of the next Nations League matches.

Would Ronaldo return if Portugal appointed a different coach?

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, who is close to Ronaldo, has now addressed whether the situation could change if Jesus eventually left his position. Asked whether the forward might have continued representing Portugal under a different coach, Sepulveda suggested that Ronaldo would have retired from international soccer regardless of who was in charge. “No, no, I think that in terms of playing for the national team, Ronaldo wouldn’t play again even if the coach were different,” Sepulveda explained.

Advertisement
Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, speaks to players at the hydration break.

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, speaks to players at the hydration break.

The journalist nevertheless indicated that the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s departure involved several factors and people. He suggested that the forward had wanted an opportunity to say goodbye to Portugal on his own terms, but the events surrounding his final appearances left him disappointed.

Sepulveda also suggested that Ronaldo felt many people wanted to see him continue playing for the national team. However, the situation had become complicated enough that simply replacing Jesus would not necessarily persuade the 41-year-old to reverse his decision.

Advertisement

Although Sepulveda does not expect Ronaldo to return as an active international player, his comments leave room for the possibility of a different kind of ending. He indicated that supporters may have to wait until Jesus leaves the national team before circumstances change sufficiently for a more fitting farewell to be considered.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo made one key demand to Jorge Jesus to return to Portugal, journalist reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo made one key demand to Jorge Jesus to return to Portugal, journalist reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement has reportedly left one final disagreement with Jorge Jesus unresolved, despite attempts by the Portuguese Football Federation to convince the forward to reconsider his decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement inevitable as Jorge Jesus denies responsibility but singles out one key factor that may have accelerated it

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement inevitable as Jorge Jesus denies responsibility but singles out one key factor that may have accelerated it

Although the coach insists he does not feel responsible for the decision, his latest comments suggest that their discussions and recent disagreement may have brought an already inevitable moment closer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor revealed as Jorge Jesus names new Portugal captain, but the coach has one clear rule

Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor revealed as Jorge Jesus names new Portugal captain, but the coach has one clear rule

The appointment of a new leader marks a major change for the squad, although Jesus has made it clear that his decision follows an established principle rather than personal preference.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly refused to accept new Portugal role as Jorge Jesus reveals what he would have done if CR7 had delayed retirement decision

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly refused to accept new Portugal role as Jorge Jesus reveals what he would have done if CR7 had delayed retirement decision

While the 41-year-old has officially closed the door on representing his country, Jesus has now explained how he would have approached the situation had Ronaldo chosen to continue his international career.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo