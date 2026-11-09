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Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane’s fate revealed as two of them miss out on 2026 FIFPRO World 11 lineup spots

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane have received contrasting verdicts from their fellow professionals following the announcement of the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11. While two of the four superstars secured places in the prestigious team, the other two were left wondering what might have been after making the shortlist.

The results have attracted particular attention because professional players worldwide select the team through votes, offering a different perspective from media-driven individual awards. One omission, in particular, has made this year’s announcement historic.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were included in the final selection, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane failed to secure a place despite featuring on the 26-man shortlist.

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Messi continued to defy expectations at 39, earning a record-extending 18th FIFPRO World 11 selection while representing Inter Miami in MLS. Mbappe also earned recognition for his performances with Real Madrid, securing one of the forward positions.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Ronaldo’s omission was less surprising given his age and the competitive level of the Saudi Pro League, although his nomination demonstrated that he still commands considerable respect among fellow professionals. Kane’s absence, however, was considerably more unexpected following his remarkable campaign with Bayern Munich and England.

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Kane makes history for an unwanted reason

The biggest talking point surrounding the announcement is Kane becoming the first men’s Ballon d’Or winner since 2005 to miss out on the FIFPRO World 11 in the same calendar year. The Bayern striker claimed the 2026 Ballon d’Or after reportedly scoring 73 goals in 65 appearances for his club and England. His outstanding numbers made his exclusion particularly surprising, especially considering that he had been recognized by journalists as the world’s best player.

However, the two awards follow different voting processes. While the Ballon d’Or is decided by international journalists, the FIFPRO World 11 is determined exclusively by professional footballers, highlighting a difference between media recognition and the opinions of players who compete against one another.

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According to FIFPRO, 19,806 professional players participated in the vote, although another part of the announcement refers to more than 26,000 voters. The final team reflects performances between August 2025 and July 2026.

The full 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11

The final selection features a strong representation from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, with David Raya completing the team in goal. The lineup is:

  • Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)
  • Defenders: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Rodri, Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
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Barcelona’s Cubarsí is among the notable selections, with the young defender receiving recognition for his rapid rise at the highest level. His inclusion alongside teenage teammate Yamal underlines the growing influence of the Spanish club’s younger generation.

Paris Saint-Germain also enjoyed a strong showing, with three representatives in Mendes, Hakimi and Vitinha. Real Madrid and Barcelona each had two players selected, while Bayern Munich was left without a representative, adding another surprising dimension to Kane’s omission.

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