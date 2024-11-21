One unhappy Manchester United player has reportedly asked his representatives to seek a new club following a challenging spell at Old Trafford. This comes amidst significant upheaval at the club with Ruben Amorim.

Last week, former Sporting Clube de Portugal manager Ruben Amorim officially commenced his tenure as Manchester United’s new head coach, replacing the dismissed Erik ten Hag. The 39-year-old’s appointment follows a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season.

Ahead of Amorim’s first match, reports suggest unrest within the squad. According to La Stampa, via Calcio Mercato, Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee is unhappy and desires a transfer. The 23-year-old, who joined United from Bologna this summer, is reportedly considering a move away, with his agents actively seeking new opportunities.

Juventus emerges as potential suitor

Italian giants Juventus are mentioned as a potential destination, with manager Thiago Motta reportedly a fan of Zirkzee’s abilities. Any transfer would likely be a loan deal, with Zirkzee open to a temporary move.

Zirkzee’s struggles have fueled speculation about his departure. Since scoring on his Premier League debut against Fulham, his form has dipped considerably, registering just one goal and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

In a recent interview, Amorim outlined his expectations for his first match in charge – a clash against Ipswich Town this weekend. He emphasized a clear tactical vision, stating, “I think you will see an idea. You could like it or not, I don’t know, but you will see an idea. You will see a positioning. You will see something that we want to reach that kind of level. You will feel that.”

He also acknowledged the limited time for preparation, calling the Premier League “the best league in the world.” Despite the short timeframe, he guaranteed the team will showcase its tactical approach.