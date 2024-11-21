The iconic Camp Nou, home to Barcelona, has been under extensive renovations since the summer of 2023, forcing the club to relocate its matches to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic. While fans eagerly anticipate their return to the historic venue, the timeline for its reopening has been pushed back multiple times. Recent updates reveal yet another delay, sparking curiosity about when Barcelona will finally make their comeback.

The renovation of Camp Nou is a landmark project aimed at transforming the iconic stadium into a state-of-the-art venue. Once completed, the revamped arena will boast 62,000 operational seats, new lighting systems, modernized bathrooms, catering facilities, and 200 parking spaces, which will expand to 4,000 by the project’s completion.

In addition, 50,000 square meters of roof space will be installed by the summer of 2026, along with escalators and 30 elevators to improve accessibility. For VIP fans, a new double-loop between the second and third stands will accommodate 7,500 premium seats, enhancing the overall experience. The surrounding area will also feature a pedestrian-friendly street packed with amenities.

Long road back to Camp Nou

Initially, Barcelona aimed to return to their home ground by late 2024. However, this timeline was soon deemed unfeasible, pushing the anticipated return into early 2025. As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club informed season ticket holders via email that a January comeback was no longer possible. This means upcoming fixtures against Valencia, Deportivo Alaves, and Atalanta will still take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, the Blaugrana’s temporary home for the past 15 months.

One significant factor in the delay is UEFA’s regulation prohibiting stadium switches during the group stage of the Champions League. With Barcelona set to host Atalanta in late January for their final group-stage match, the club had no choice but to postpone their return to Camp Nou. Additionally, the logistical and financial burden of maintaining two stadiums simultaneously further contributed to the decision.

February comeback set in stone?

Amid the uncertainty, Barcelona is tentatively targeting mid-February for their homecoming. Mundo Deportivo adds that the match against Rayo Vallecano, scheduled for the weekend of February 16, could serve as the team’s first game at the renovated Camp Nou.

However, this date is not set in stone. The club has emphasized that unforeseen delays could push the return further into 2025. What is certain, though, is that Barcelona must return to Camp Nou before May to meet critical logistical and competitive requirements.

Barcelona last played at Camp Nou in May 2023, during a triumphant 3-0 victory over Mallorca in La Liga. Fans have since been eagerly awaiting their chance to witness games in the new-look stadium.