Manchester United have set their sights on a major transfer from Serie A, one that could have significant implications for the club’s goalkeeping hierarchy. The arrival of head coach Ruben Amorim has sparked renewed interest in bolstering the squad, and with potential changes looming in the goalkeeper department, a surprising move could leave one of United’s top players concerned about his role.

Despite a rocky start to the season, Andre Onana has proven to be a reliable presence between the posts, keeping six clean sheets in 13 Premier League appearances. Onana’s performances have solidified his standing as United’s No. 1, with Amorim showing continued faith in the Cameroonian international.

Yet, whispers of a potential transfer target have surfaced. Altay Bayindir, Onana’s backup, is reportedly seeking more playing time, and there is speculation that he could leave in the January transfer window. If that happens, the Red Devils will need to bring in another goalkeeper—and it appears that Napoli’s Alex Meret is high on their list of options.

According to Sport Mediaset, United are seriously “thinking about” a move for Alex Meret, the 27-year-old Italian goalkeeper who has yet to agree on a contract extension with Napoli. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and despite the Partenopei’s efforts to retain him, the shot-stopper appears eager to evaluate offers from elsewhere.

The report highlights that both Manchester United and Inter have shown long-standing interest in Meret. Arsenal has also been linked with the player in the past, but United’s need for a reliable backup could give them an edge.

Move could impact Onana?

Meret has excelled in Serie A, keeping seven clean sheets in his 11 league appearances this season under Antonio Conte, helping Napoli maintain a narrow lead at the top of the table. However, a move to United could create a dilemma. With Onana entrenched as the starting goalkeeper, Meret might hesitate to accept a role as a backup.

This development could leave Onana sweating over his future playing time, particularly if Meret arrives and competes for the No. 1 spot. Though there is no indication that Amorim plans to replace the 28-year-old, the Cameroonian may face increased pressure with a high-caliber talent like Meret potentially joining the squad.

Allure of another Serie A coup

Meret’s situation is especially enticing for United because he would be available on a free transfer if Napoli cannot secure his renewal. This makes him a prime target for clubs seeking top-tier talent without hefty transfer fees. Also as noted by Sky Germany‘s journalist Florian Plettenberg, “Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Meret on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.”

United’s pursuit of Meret could also be part of a broader strategy to strengthen their squad with Serie A talent, as they have done in recent years by acquiring players like Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, and Onana himself.