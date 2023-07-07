This past season, Manchester City won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. Now, the Sky Blues announced plans for a “Treble Trophy Tour” to commemorate the achievement. Thanks to the fans’ votes, these accomplishments will be brought to supporters in more nations than ever before.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 10, Manchester City will visit the United States, bringing all of its trophies along for the ride. They will make stops in Washington, DC, New York City, and San Francisco. The tour schedule for each city comes out later.

Fans will be able to view the trophies and take part in a variety of events. For example, attendees can watch matches, meet club legends and see Official Supporter Club branches and Cityzens Giving initiatives.

Which other countries will see the Manchester City treble trophies?

City kicks off this year’s trip in Manchester, where they will interact with the local community.

Then, City travels to Japan and Korea for a preseason tour in Asia. Afterward, the Manchester City treble trophies go to countries in Europe, South and North America, Asia and Australia.

City makes official statement confirming Treble Tour

“The 2023/24 season was a historic and unprecedented year for Manchester City, with many special moments and memories made for the club and our fans”, CEO of City Football Group’s marketing department Nuria Tarre said.

“Celebrating our success with our fans has always been of huge importance for Manchester City but even more so as we look to continue to recognise the unique achievements and success we have enjoyed over the last year.

“By bringing the trophies to more global destinations than ever before, as well as offering fans the opportunity to have more access to see the trophies up close in Manchester we hope many people can relive the amazing moments we have all experienced together.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage