Serie A
Milan and USMNT pressure ahead of 2026 World Cup? Ex-Premier League star delivers six-word warning to Christian Pulisic

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy.
Christian Pulisic may be in the form of his life for both club and country, but a former Premier League striker has issued a six-word message about the pressure on the American star. The 26-year-old has been unstoppable since the start of the season, and with the World Cup just around the corner, expectations are soaring.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Pulisic. After opting out of the Gold Cup earlier this summer, he faced criticism from sections of the USMNT fan base who questioned his commitment. Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino even weighed in, suggesting that Pulisic needed to play more consistently to justify his reputation.

But the 26-year-old’s response came on the pitch. He produced a dazzling display in the United States’ 2-0 win over Japan, setting up Folarin Balogun’s goal with a perfectly timed pass and earning a 9/10 rating from ESPN. “Roamed around, created his own opportunities with recoveries, dropped deep and then clinched the well-earned assist for Balogun’s goal,” read ESPN’s review.

And it’s not just on the international stage where Pulisic is thriving. His strike against Bari in the Coppa Italia — a goal born of a slick one-two with Santiago Gimenez — was voted Milan’s Goal of the Month for August.

Milan’s star man

Pulisic has transformed his career since leaving Chelsea in 2023. He became the Rossoneri’s most consistent attacker last season, tallying 15 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances, and was voted the best signing of the Serie A season. He was also nominated for the Serie A Midfielder of the Season award and named to the Team of the Season.

This campaign, Pulisic has picked up right where he left off. He was instrumental in Milan’s Italian Super Cup triumph, scoring the equalizer before assisting Rafael Leão for the winner against Inter in a 3-2 comeback victory. He has already registered 17 goals and 12 assists across 50 games this season, becoming the first American since Clint Dempsey to score double figures in consecutive seasons in Europe.

Christian Pulisic

The six-word warning

Yet despite his resurgence, not everyone is convinced. Former Premier League striker Gordon Watson has publicly challenged Pulisic to deliver on the biggest stage. Speaking to Milan Reports, Watson said: “He’s just got to do more. He’s got the opportunity to be one of the better players in European football, but he’s now taken away any excuses.

“I agree, so many players were playing such long seasons last year on the back of international competition, whether it be Copa America, whether it be European Championships, but now you’re going into a World Cup year, so it’s put up, or shut up. He often shows glimpses of what basically the World Cup’s gonna need next year, but then he gets injured, he’s so soft. Harden up, do your job, and you might just get rewarded.”

