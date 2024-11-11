Manchester City has called an “emergency” meeting with manager Pep Guardiola following their worst run of form in six years. This unprecedented slump, marked by four consecutive defeats, culminated in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The defeat, despite an early lead courtesy of Erling Haaland, underscores the team’s current vulnerability. Brighton’s late goals from Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley sealed another away loss for the Citizens.

While the meeting is ostensibly convened to address the team’s recent poor performance, reports from Relevo’s Matteo Moretto suggest that contract renewal negotiations for Guardiola will be the primary focus.

Despite speculation linking Guardiola with the Brazil national team and the ongoing Premier League charges against the club, City remains determined to retain their manager, aiming for a contract extension that would see him complete a decade at the Etihad Stadium. His current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Despite the team’s struggles and the unprecedented losing streak, Guardiola has expressed his unwavering commitment to turning things around. He has emphasized his resilience and determination to overcome the challenge, stating that he relishes the opportunity to turn the team’s fortunes.

David Ornstein of The Athletic recently echoed this sentiment, reporting that Guardiola’s contract extension is significantly more probable than any other scenario, despite the recent setbacks.

The road ahead for Manchester City

The international break provides a much-needed respite for Manchester City, allowing time to address injuries and regroup strategically. The team will return to action on November 23rd, facing a crucial match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

This encounter presents a critical opportunity for Guardiola to demonstrate his commitment and for the team to begin reclaiming their position at the top of the Premier League.

The outcome of this match, and the subsequent games, will be crucial in determining the trajectory of City’s season, as well as Guardiola’s long-term future with the club. The emergency meeting signals a pivotal moment for both manager and club, as they navigate this challenging period together.