Real Madrid’s urgent need for a central defender following Eder Militao’s second ACL injury has led to widespread speculation regarding a potential return for club legend Sergio Ramos. The 38-year-old, currently a free agent after leaving Sevilla, is in excellent physical condition, as evidenced by recent workout videos posted on his Instagram. However, despite the apparent suitability and immediate availability of Ramos, Real Madrid’s board has definitively ruled out his return.

This decision, reached unanimously by the board and club president on Sunday, signals a definitive end to Ramos’s time at Real Madrid. The club believes Ramos is no longer up to their current standards and is unwilling to navigate the complexities of repairing their relationship following the tense contract negotiations of 2021 that ultimately led to his departure.

The decision prioritizes moving forward without revisiting past conflicts, signaling a clear break from the previous chapter in the Ramos-Real Madrid saga.

Real Madrid’s search for defensive reinforcements continues, but any new signings are likely to be delayed until the January transfer window. Until then, the existing squad will need to compensate for Militao’s absence.

This leaves Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo, Raúl Asencio, and even Aurelien Tchouameni to shoulder the defensive burden. Asencio, who made his debut in the recent match, showcased his ability with a clean sheet and an assist, providing a positive development amidst the team’s defensive challenges.

A potential move to Boca Juniors?

While a return to Real Madrid is off the table, another potential destination for Sergio Ramos is emerging. Boca Juniors, aiming to enhance their squad ahead of the Club World Cup, are reportedly interested in signing the veteran defender.

Reports from Spain indicate that Boca’s Juan Román Riquelme and Sebastián Battaglia have been in contact with Ramos, initiating what some call “Operation Seduction.” This suggests a strong interest in bringing the highly decorated player to the Argentinian club.

The strong interest from Boca Juniors stems, in part, from the pre-existing relationship between Ramos and Juan Román Riquelme. The two shared a dressing room at Real Madrid for over six years, from January 2006 to June 2012. This extended period fostered a strong friendship that transcends their professional association and continues to this day.

This personal connection could play a significant role in enticing Ramos to consider a move to Argentina. Riquelme’s influence, coupled with Boca’s ambition to bolster their squad, presents a compelling alternative to offers Ramos has reportedly received from clubs in the UAE, which he has declined.